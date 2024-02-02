International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the living forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Yuriy Kasyanov, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel.
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the manpower, a Ukrainian serviceman said in an interview with a local TV channel.He said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the truth about real losses on the battlefield from society to avoid shocking it. However, he urged that fainthearted citizens be allowed to face the real numbers and "suffer a bit."Earlier, on January 29, Ukrainian politician George Tuka called on the Ukrainian government to tell the population the truth about the situation on the front instead of endless lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses

On January 20, a high-ranking Ukrainian official, Andriy Yermak, said in an interview that the Ukrainian military was complaining about its inability to advance due to a lack of men and weapons. In this regard, he acknowledged the difficult situation at the front for Ukrainian troops.
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the manpower, a Ukrainian serviceman said in an interview with a local TV channel.
He said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the truth about real losses on the battlefield from society to avoid shocking it. However, he urged that fainthearted citizens be allowed to face the real numbers and "suffer a bit."
A Ukrainian soldier helps a wounded fighter in the Kharkov region, Ukraine, on Sept. 12, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.01.2024
Analysis
Russian Strikes 'Dampen Enthusiasm' of Ukraine's Mercs Amid Massive Losses
18 January, 10:38 GMT
Earlier, on January 29, Ukrainian politician George Tuka called on the Ukrainian government to tell the population the truth about the situation on the front instead of endless lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.
