https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukrainian-officer-urges-kiev-reveal-true-losses-1116548188.html

Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses

Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses

The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the living forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Yuriy Kasyanov, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel.

2024-02-02T08:36+0000

2024-02-02T08:36+0000

2024-02-02T08:53+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukraine

kiev

volodymyr zelensky

george tuka

ukrainian armed forces

armed forces of ukraine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_0:80:2157:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_f75696471ea7fa8c8cfb5d9f16365836.jpg

The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the manpower, a Ukrainian serviceman said in an interview with a local TV channel.He said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the truth about real losses on the battlefield from society to avoid shocking it. However, he urged that fainthearted citizens be allowed to face the real numbers and "suffer a bit."Earlier, on January 29, Ukrainian politician George Tuka called on the Ukrainian government to tell the population the truth about the situation on the front instead of endless lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russian-strikes-dampen-enthusiasm-of-ukraines-mercs-amid-massive-losses-1116244622.html

ukraine

kiev

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

ukrainians about real losses, kiev regime, ukrainian armed forces