https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/ukrainian-officer-urges-kiev-reveal-true-losses-1116548188.html
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the living forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, said Yuriy Kasyanov, an officer of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, in an interview with the Ukrainian TV channel.
2024-02-02T08:36+0000
2024-02-02T08:36+0000
2024-02-02T08:53+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
kiev
volodymyr zelensky
george tuka
ukrainian armed forces
armed forces of ukraine
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_0:80:2157:1293_1920x0_80_0_0_f75696471ea7fa8c8cfb5d9f16365836.jpg
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the manpower, a Ukrainian serviceman said in an interview with a local TV channel.He said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the truth about real losses on the battlefield from society to avoid shocking it. However, he urged that fainthearted citizens be allowed to face the real numbers and "suffer a bit."Earlier, on January 29, Ukrainian politician George Tuka called on the Ukrainian government to tell the population the truth about the situation on the front instead of endless lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces. In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russian-strikes-dampen-enthusiasm-of-ukraines-mercs-amid-massive-losses-1116244622.html
ukraine
kiev
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/18/1110561315_165:0:1993:1371_1920x0_80_0_0_7e97075f6e6a006f2b6860f1e75f71d6.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
ukrainians about real losses, kiev regime, ukrainian armed forces
ukrainians about real losses, kiev regime, ukrainian armed forces
Top Ukrainian Official Urges Kiev to Reveal True Losses
08:36 GMT 02.02.2024 (Updated: 08:53 GMT 02.02.2024)
On January 20, a high-ranking Ukrainian official, Andriy Yermak, said in an interview that the Ukrainian military was complaining about its inability to advance due to a lack of men and weapons. In this regard, he acknowledged the difficult situation at the front for Ukrainian troops.
The Kiev regime must begin to provide real figures of casualties among the manpower, a Ukrainian serviceman said in an interview with a local TV channel.
He said that the Ukrainian authorities are hiding the truth about real losses on the battlefield from society to avoid shocking it. However, he urged that fainthearted citizens be allowed to face the real numbers and "suffer a bit."
Earlier, on January 29, Ukrainian politician George Tuka called on the Ukrainian government to tell the population the truth about the situation on the front
instead of endless lies about the successes of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In January, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that Ukraine's Armed Forces had lost over 215,000 men and 28,000 weapons in 2023. Russian forces retain the strategic initiative along the entire line of contact, Shoigu said.