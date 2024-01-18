https://sputnikglobe.com/20240118/russian-strikes-dampen-enthusiasm-of-ukraines-mercs-amid-massive-losses-1116244622.html

Russian Strikes 'Dampen Enthusiasm' of Ukraine's Mercs Amid Massive Losses

Russia’s precision strikes on facilities housing foreign mercenaries in Ukraine - like the one on Kharkov - will likely "dampen the enthusiasm" of such guns for hire, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.

Russia’s strikes on facilities housing foreign mercenaries in Ukraine will likely "dampen the enthusiasm" of guns for hire, retired US Air Force Lt. Col. Karen Kwiatkowski told Sputnik.Strikes like that Russia carried out on Kharkov "raise the risk level for these soldiers and others, who are in Ukraine largely for the money," noted the former analyst for the US Department of Defense. Russia is sending a powerful message to all foreign fighters and others ready to join the Kiev regime's forces for cash.Reflecting on the kind of people who freelance for the Ukrainian military amid its botched counteroffensive and huge casualties, the pundit said they were the product of years of war and societal decline in the West.Despite mounting evidence that mercenaries are treated badly, paid little and often are a special target for the Russian military, they continue to boost the ranks of Ukraine's armed forces."I think that most who are working for the Ukrainians directly are probably marginals more than professionals, but the US government, like the Brits and others, do hire the more capable in this arena," Kwiatkowski said. "In this sense, I am thinking of one of the American snipers relating to the 2014 Maidan coup, Brian Boyenger, who had a background in the Army and experience fighting in Iraq, and later became a shadowing asset for hire, who after he reportedly left the service, was in contact and in a way, on call, with the US government agencies." As Ukraine is plagued by recruitment woes at home coupled with poor political and military leadership, the expert argued that so-called soldiers of fortune would be able to quickly recognize the signs of failure in the Kiev regimeHowever, added Kwiatkowski, "sociopathic Russia-haters, and others, may wish to remain in order to continue a stalemate – again, as long as they can be paid, or otherwise gain some kind of material reward."Following the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict in February 2022, hundreds of mercenaries from North America and Europe flocked to join the Kiev regime's military ranks. Lured by promises of blood money, they ignored Russia’s warnings that foreign mercs would have a target on their backs. Over time, some of these hierlings fled to their home countries, while many were wiped out by Russia's Armed Forces.

