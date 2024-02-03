https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/crimea-has-long-been-russian---polish-president-duda-1116570341.html
Crimea Has Long Been Russian - Polish President Duda
Crimea Has Long Been Russian - Polish President Duda
Polish President Andrzej Duda doubted the possibility of Ukraine taking control over Crimea in an interview with the Channel Zero program.
Polish President Andrzej Duda doubted the possibility of Ukraine taking control over Crimea in an interview with the Channel Zero program.At the same time, Duda acknowledged that the peninsula is of special importance from a historical point of view.Earlier, US diplomat Chas Freeman said that Ukraine would not succeed in seizing Crimea, Donbass, Zaporozhye, or Kherson, but it could lose more territory.Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Some 96.77 percent of the voters of the republic and 95.6 percent of the residents of Crimea's largest city Sevastopol voted for reunification with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimeans voted democratically and in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.
Crimea Has Long Been Russian - Polish President Duda
On March 16, 2014, a referendum on the status of autonomy was held in Crimea, and more than 90% of those who went to the polling stations voted in favor of the republic's accession to Russia.
Polish President Andrzej Duda doubted the possibility of Ukraine taking control over Crimea
in an interview with the Channel Zero
program.
At the same time, Duda acknowledged that the peninsula is of special importance from a historical point of view.
"Because, in fact, if we look at history, Crimea has been in Russian hands for a long time," he added.
Earlier, US diplomat Chas Freeman said that Ukraine would not succeed in seizing Crimea, Donbass, Zaporozhye, or Kherson, but it could lose more territory.
Crimea became a Russian region after a referendum was held there in March 2014 following a coup in Ukraine. Some 96.77 percent of the voters of the republic and 95.6 percent of the residents of Crimea's largest city Sevastopol voted for reunification with Russia. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Crimeans voted democratically and in full compliance with international law and the UN Charter.