Russia Seeking Urgent Review of US Strikes on Syria, Iraq at UN Security Council - Moscow
Russia Seeking Urgent Review of US Strikes on Syria, Iraq at UN Security Council - Moscow
Moscow strongly condemns the US airstrikes on Syria and Iraq and is seeking an immediate review of the attacks at the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of US-UK aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent review of the current situation at the UN Security Council," Zakharova said in a statement. The United States and the United Kingdom neglected international law by attacking the countries and attempted to drag the major nations of the region into the conflict, the spokeswoman also stated. On Saturday night, the United States said it had hit over 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated forces in Iraq and Syria in response to the recent attack on a US military base in Jordan.
13:27 GMT 03.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Moscow strongly condemns the US airstrikes on Syria and Iraq and is seeking an immediate review of the attacks at the UN Security Council, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday.
"We strongly condemn the new blatant act of US-UK aggression against sovereign states. We are seeking urgent review of the current situation at the UN Security Council," Zakharova said in a statement.
The United States and the United Kingdom neglected international law by attacking the countries and attempted to drag the major nations of the region into the conflict, the spokeswoman also stated.
On Saturday night, the United States said it had hit over 85 targets linked to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and its affiliated forces in Iraq and Syria in response to the recent attack on a US military base in Jordan.
