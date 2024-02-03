https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/us-airstrikes-over-eastern-syria-kill-civilian-military-personnel----defense-ministry-1116569750.html

US Airstrikes Over Eastern Syria Kill Civilian, Military Personnel - Defense Ministry

US Airstrikes Over Eastern Syria Kill Civilian, Military Personnel - Defense Ministry

US airstrikes on eastern Syria have resulted in civilian, military personnel casualties and caused great damage to public and private property, the Syrian Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

2024-02-03T08:10+0000

2024-02-03T08:10+0000

2024-02-03T08:10+0000

world

syria

iraq

syrian defense ministry

us central command (centcom)

us

airstrikes

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/107497/64/1074976482_0:183:4727:2842_1920x0_80_0_0_f8c6c519758720b446eb98d5ee4d7b1b.jpg

"Today, the US occupation forces committed an undisguised aerial aggression against a number of positions and cities in eastern Syria and near the Syrian-Iraqi borders. As a result, a number of civilians and military personnel were killed and wounded, and great damage was caused to public and private property," the Syrian Defense Ministry said in a statement. Earlier on Saturday, the US Central Command said that the United States had conducted its first retaliatory strikes against 85 targets linked to Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Quds Force and affiliated militia groups in Iraq and Syria by using B1 strategic bombers and 125 precision munitions within about 30 minutes. Joint Chiefs of Staff Director of Operations Douglas Sims said that the US struck three adversary facilities in Iraq and four in Syria.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/us-airstrikes-hit-iranian-targets-in-syria-and-iraq---centcom-1116566006.html

syria

iraq

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us airstrikes, air airstrikes over eastern syria, syrian defense ministry