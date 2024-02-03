https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/three-civilians-killed-six-injured-after-israeli-attack-in-southern-gaza-strip---red-crescent--1116569097.html
Three Civilians Killed, Six Injured After Israeli Attack in Southern Gaza Strip - Red Crescent
The Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported on its website that the Israeli army shelled the organization's building and Al-Amal hospital in Khan Younis and the southern Gaza Strip on Friday, killing three civilians and injuring six others, and also confirmed the death of its staff member.
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1a/1116419545_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_49fb4069f0537af70cdc4e7455f35bcb.jpg
Nearly 27,000 people have been killed in the Gaza Strip as a result of Israeli strikes since the beginning of hostilities, according to local officials.
Three civilians were killed and six others injured, as well as one staff member, as a result of the Israeli military’s attack on the Palestinian Red Crescent Society's building and Al-Amal Hospital in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip, the Palestinian Red Crescent Society reported on its website.
"The Palestine Red Crescent Society condemns the direct shelling by the Israeli occupation forces on the society's building in Khan Younis and Al-Amal Hospital ...., which shelters thousands of displaced people, resulting in the death of three displaced people and our colleague," the organization said in a statement.
It is specified that Hedaya Hamad, director of the youth and volunteer department, was killed in the shelling, while six people were injured. As noted by the Red Crescent, the siege of the Al-Amal Hospital and the headquarters of the organization is continuing for the 12th day.
Earlier, the organization reported that Israeli snipers had opened
fire on its building in Khan Younis, resulting in deaths and injuries, including at least one female employee of the Palestinian Red Crescent Society.
On October 7, the Palestinian Hamas movement launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from Gaza and breached the border, killing 1,200 people and abducting around 240 others. Israel launched retaliatory strikes
, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and started a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.
On November 24, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a temporary truce and the exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip. The ceasefire was extended several times, but expired on December 1.