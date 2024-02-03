https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/ukraine-attacked-bakery-in-lugansk-region-causing-casualties---lpr-military-command-1116574135.html
Ukraine Attacked Bakery in Lugansk Region, Causing Casualties - LPR Military Command

LUHANSK, (Sputnik) - At least two people died and six others were injured in a Ukrainian attack on a bakery in the city of Lisichansk in the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) on Saturday, the LPR military commander's office told Sputnik.
"Two people died, six others are in a hospital following the shelling of Lisichansk," the commander's office said.
The regional military said earlier that some 40 people could have been trapped under the debris of the bakery, which was popular with the locals.
"The Ukrainian armed forces opened fire at a bakery in Lisichansk, which provided bread to civilians. It is always crowded on weekends. Up to 40 people may be trapped under the debris," the military said.
Lisichansk is located close to the frontline. The Ukrainian army has been routinely shelling Lisichansk after losing control of the city in the summer of 2022. Ukrainian troops blew up some of the administrative buildings before they pulled out.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin pointed to the transformation of the Ukrainian Armed Forces into a terrorist organization for attacks on civilian targets. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also said that the Kiev regime, in order to demonstrate to its Western backers at least some success, is constantly carrying out terrorist attacks against civilians in the Russian Federation.