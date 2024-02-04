https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/developers-tout-new-russian-air-missiles-good-accuracy-in-special-op-zone--1116581323.html

Developers Tout New Russian Air Missiles' ‘Good Accuracy’ in Special Op Zone

The Izdeliye-305 is designed to destroy a variety of enemy targets, including armored vehicles, firing points, as well as air defense and artillery systems.

The new Russian air-launched Izdeliye-305 missile has demonstrated good results in accuracy and reliability in the special military operation zone, representatives of the country’s High Precision Complexes holding – a development company and part of the Russian arms manufacturer Rostec - told reporters.They noted that the missile is powerful enough to obliterate armored vehicles, firing points, buildings, air defense systems, and artillery systems.“As for expanding capabilities or additional options, the improvement process is underway,” the developers added.The missile is fitted with a high-explosive fragmentation warhead, which weighs 25 kilograms and provides high accuracy in hitting targets.The warhead deviates from the aiming line by no more than two meters at a maximum range of up to 14.5 kilometers. In the special operation zone, the missile is part of the armament of the Mi-28 and Ka-52 attack helicopters.

