Gaza Crisis May Have Long-Term Negative Impact on Entire Middle East - Egyptian Presidency
The ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip could have not only direct, but also long-term negative consequences for Egypt and the entire Middle East, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Egypt has viewed the events in the Gaza Strip as a very dangerous development that could have long-term consequences in addition to serious and direct negative consequences for the national security of Egypt and the region," Fahmy said. Cairo has been working on two tracks since the first day of the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, he added. "The first [direction] is the political part, and its clear goal is to achieve a ceasefire. The second direction is providing assistance since the very beginning of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," the spokesman explained.
CAIRO, (Sputnik) - The ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip could have not only direct, but also long-term negative consequences for Egypt and the entire Middle East, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy told Sputnik on Sunday.
"Egypt has viewed the events in the Gaza Strip as a very dangerous development that could have long-term consequences in addition to serious and direct negative consequences for the national security of Egypt and the region," Fahmy said.
Cairo has been working on two tracks since the first day of the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, he added.
"The first [direction] is the political part, and its clear goal is to achieve a ceasefire. The second direction is providing assistance since the very beginning of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," the spokesman explained.