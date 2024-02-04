https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/gaza-crisis-may-have-long-term-negative-impact-on-entire-middle-east---egyptian-presidency-1116588016.html

Gaza Crisis May Have Long-Term Negative Impact on Entire Middle East - Egyptian Presidency

Gaza Crisis May Have Long-Term Negative Impact on Entire Middle East - Egyptian Presidency

The ongoing crisis in the Gaza Strip could have not only direct, but also long-term negative consequences for Egypt and the entire Middle East, Egyptian presidential spokesman Ahmed Fahmy told Sputnik on Sunday.

2024-02-04T18:39+0000

2024-02-04T18:39+0000

2024-02-04T18:39+0000

world

middle east

egypt

gaza strip

palestine-israel conflict

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/1b/1116442955_0:44:3072:1772_1920x0_80_0_0_420bc1a7d4e3222f6b47769a2b03f948.jpg

"Egypt has viewed the events in the Gaza Strip as a very dangerous development that could have long-term consequences in addition to serious and direct negative consequences for the national security of Egypt and the region," Fahmy said. Cairo has been working on two tracks since the first day of the escalation of the Israel-Hamas conflict, he added. "The first [direction] is the political part, and its clear goal is to achieve a ceasefire. The second direction is providing assistance since the very beginning of a humanitarian crisis in the Gaza Strip," the spokesman explained.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240203/three-civilians-killed-six-injured-after-israeli-attack-in-southern-gaza-strip---red-crescent--1116569097.html

egypt

gaza strip

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the ongoing crisis in the gaza strip could have not only direct, but also long-term negative consequences for egypt and the entire middle east, egyptian presidential spokesman ahmed fahmy told sputnik on sunday.