International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/germany-ukraine-may-sign-bilateral-security-agreement-on-february-16---reports-1116580820.html
Germany, Ukraine May Sign Bilateral Security Agreement on February 16 - Reports
Germany, Ukraine May Sign Bilateral Security Agreement on February 16 - Reports
Berlin and Kiev may conclude an agreement on bilateral security guarantees at the Munich Security Conference on February 16, German media reported Saturday, citing German government sources.
2024-02-04T07:45+0000
2024-02-04T07:45+0000
world
ukrainian crisis
russia-nato showdown
olaf scholz
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116356271_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_27a026008081772c2cd0868291072d2c.jpg
At the same time, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the draft agreement had been prepared, but the text had not been fully agreed upon yet, but it was "ready in many respects." German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on January 25 that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed in a phone conversation to accelerate talks on bilateral security commitments and support measures. In mid-January, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement, under which London has pledged to support Kiev during this period. French President Emmanuel Macron has also announced the intention to sign a similar agreement with Ukraine.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is regularly lambasted by opposition for neglecting interested of national economy while bandwagoning US foreign policy, especially in case of Ukraine. Earlier In January German business executives declared a “crisis of confidence” in acting government, adding that it was “failing on all fronts.”Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that “collective West” is solely responsible for Ukrainian crisis since violent coup in Ukraine was staged by US in order to disrupt relations between Moscow and Kiev. US deliberately dragged Europe in Ukrainian conflict in order to disrupt Russo-European relations
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231219/putins-complete-speech-at-defense-collegium-meeting---video-1115678430.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116356271_199:0:2930:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_cf3b75cd5a6f137b1187acce7216b6aa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine germany, ukraine nato
russia-nato showdown, ukrainian crisis, ukraine germany, ukraine nato

Germany, Ukraine May Sign Bilateral Security Agreement on February 16 - Reports

07:45 GMT 04.02.2024
© AP Photo / Markus SchreiberGerman Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his annual summer press conference in Berlin.
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz speaks during his annual summer press conference in Berlin. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© AP Photo / Markus Schreiber
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Berlin and Kiev may conclude an agreement on bilateral security guarantees at the Munich Security Conference on February 16, German media reported Saturday, citing German government sources.
At the same time, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the draft agreement had been prepared, but the text had not been fully agreed upon yet, but it was "ready in many respects."
German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on January 25 that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed in a phone conversation to accelerate talks on bilateral security commitments and support measures.
In mid-January, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement, under which London has pledged to support Kiev during this period. French President Emmanuel Macron has also announced the intention to sign a similar agreement with Ukraine.
President Putin's Complete Speech at Defense Collegium Meeting - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.12.2023
Russia
Causes and Origins of Ukrainian Conflict Laid Bare by Vladimir Putin - Video
19 December 2023, 13:43 GMT
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is regularly lambasted by opposition for neglecting interested of national economy while bandwagoning US foreign policy, especially in case of Ukraine. Earlier In January German business executives declared a “crisis of confidence” in acting government, adding that it was “failing on all fronts.”
Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that “collective West” is solely responsible for Ukrainian crisis since violent coup in Ukraine was staged by US in order to disrupt relations between Moscow and Kiev. US deliberately dragged Europe in Ukrainian conflict in order to disrupt Russo-European relations
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала