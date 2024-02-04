https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/germany-ukraine-may-sign-bilateral-security-agreement-on-february-16---reports-1116580820.html

Germany, Ukraine May Sign Bilateral Security Agreement on February 16 - Reports

Berlin and Kiev may conclude an agreement on bilateral security guarantees at the Munich Security Conference on February 16, German media reported Saturday, citing German government sources.

2024-02-04

At the same time, Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna told the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung newspaper that the draft agreement had been prepared, but the text had not been fully agreed upon yet, but it was "ready in many respects." German government spokesman Steffen Hebestreit said on January 25 that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Volodymyr Zelensky agreed in a phone conversation to accelerate talks on bilateral security commitments and support measures. In mid-January, Ukraine and the United Kingdom signed a 10-year security cooperation agreement, under which London has pledged to support Kiev during this period. French President Emmanuel Macron has also announced the intention to sign a similar agreement with Ukraine.German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is regularly lambasted by opposition for neglecting interested of national economy while bandwagoning US foreign policy, especially in case of Ukraine. Earlier In January German business executives declared a “crisis of confidence” in acting government, adding that it was “failing on all fronts.”Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin explained that “collective West” is solely responsible for Ukrainian crisis since violent coup in Ukraine was staged by US in order to disrupt relations between Moscow and Kiev. US deliberately dragged Europe in Ukrainian conflict in order to disrupt Russo-European relations

