International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/house-speaker-johnson-says-stand-alone-israel-bill-coming-next-week-1116578842.html
House Speaker Johnson Says Stand-Alone Israel Bill Coming Next Week
House Speaker Johnson Says Stand-Alone Israel Bill Coming Next Week
Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) wrote a letter to colleagues on Saturday, announcing that a standalone bill on aid to Israel will be voted on next week.
2024-02-04T02:38+0000
2024-02-04T02:38+0000
americas
democrats
republicans
israel
ukraine
taiwan
internal revenue service (irs)
senate
us house of representatives
donald trump
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116044258_0:192:3072:1920_1920x0_80_0_0_dbf397d8fd735481ec98e702ebc8714c.jpg
The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a “clean, standalone” Israeli aid package next week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Saturday.The bill will include $17.6 billion in aid for Israel and will not include any other funding or offsets. A previous Israeli aid bill passed by the House included $14.3 billion for Israel and offset that with a corresponding cut to the IRS.That bill stalled in the Senate, with Democrats in the upper chamber complaining that the cuts to the IRS would actually increase the deficit according to the Congressional Budget Office. Johnson hopes that removing that offset will push Democrats into supporting the bill.Meanwhile, the Senate is set to reveal the text of its supplemental spending bill that is said to include aid for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security. Republicans previously demanded that any bill including funding for Ukraine would have to include major concessions from Democrats on border security.Last month, it appeared that Senate leaders from both parties had struck a deal on the border, but after former President Donald Trump blasted the bill on social media, several other Republicans came out against the bill, seemingly killing its chances to pass in the House where the former President holds significant sway.Johnson said that if the Senate bill includes what it is rumored to, it is dead on arrival in the House. Regardless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he plans to bring the Senate bill to the floor for a procedural vote on Wednesday.In October, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $108 billion in financial aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but no spending bill including those packages has made it through Congress as of yet.It is unclear if Schumer will bring the House stand-alone bill to the floor. He previously expressed hesitation to take up any issues covered in the Senate supplemental bill.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240125/what-weapons-will-west-supply-to-ukraine-in-2024-1116386809.html
americas
israel
ukraine
taiwan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/07/1116044258_16:0:2747:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_05e6decbaa732f5c147255db92f12ad9.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us aid to israel, aid to ukraine, border security bill
us aid to israel, aid to ukraine, border security bill

House Speaker Johnson Says Stand-Alone Israel Bill Coming Next Week

02:38 GMT 04.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDSUS House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the press after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023
US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA), speaks to the press after meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, on December 12, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS
Subscribe
Ian DeMartino
All materials
Without a bill forthcoming from Congress, US President Joe Biden has continued to supply weapons to Israel and Ukraine using emergency provisions and old stocks to bypass Congressional approval.
The US House of Representatives is set to vote on a “clean, standalone” Israeli aid package next week, House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) announced on Saturday.

The bill will include $17.6 billion in aid for Israel and will not include any other funding or offsets. A previous Israeli aid bill passed by the House included $14.3 billion for Israel and offset that with a corresponding cut to the IRS.
That bill stalled in the Senate, with Democrats in the upper chamber complaining that the cuts to the IRS would actually increase the deficit according to the Congressional Budget Office. Johnson hopes that removing that offset will push Democrats into supporting the bill.
“During debate in the House and in numerous subsequent statements, Democrats made clear that their primary objective to the original House bill was with its offsets,” the Speaker wrote in a letter to colleagues on Saturday. “The Senate will no longer have excuses, however misguided, against swift passage of this critical support for our ally.”
Meanwhile, the Senate is set to reveal the text of its supplemental spending bill that is said to include aid for Israel, Ukraine, Taiwan and border security. Republicans previously demanded that any bill including funding for Ukraine would have to include major concessions from Democrats on border security.
Air Defence Ukrainian servicemen. - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.01.2024
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
What Weapons Will West Supply to Ukraine in 2024?
25 January, 19:09 GMT
Last month, it appeared that Senate leaders from both parties had struck a deal on the border, but after former President Donald Trump blasted the bill on social media, several other Republicans came out against the bill, seemingly killing its chances to pass in the House where the former President holds significant sway.
“Please blame [the bill’s potential failure] on me, please, because they were getting ready to pass a very bad bill,” Trump said at a campaign rally in Nevada last week.
Johnson said that if the Senate bill includes what it is rumored to, it is dead on arrival in the House. Regardless, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) said he plans to bring the Senate bill to the floor for a procedural vote on Wednesday.
“Given the Senate’s failure to move appropriate legislation in a timely fashion, and the perilous circumstances currently facing Israel, the House will continue to lead,” Johnson wrote. “Next week, we will take up and pass a clean, standalone Israel supplemental package.”
In October, US President Joe Biden asked Congress for $108 billion in financial aid for Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan, but no spending bill including those packages has made it through Congress as of yet.
It is unclear if Schumer will bring the House stand-alone bill to the floor. He previously expressed hesitation to take up any issues covered in the Senate supplemental bill.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала