https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/israeli-military-destroys-17-out-of-24-hamas-battalions-during-gaza-operation---netanyahu-1116588132.html

Israeli Military Destroys 17 Out of 24 Hamas Battalions During Gaza Operation - Netanyahu

Israeli Military Destroys 17 Out of 24 Hamas Battalions During Gaza Operation - Netanyahu

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has eliminated 17 out of 24 Hamas battalions during its operation in the Gaza Strip, with the majority of the remainder operating in the south of the enclave, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on Sunday.

2024-02-04T18:44+0000

2024-02-04T18:44+0000

2024-02-04T18:44+0000

world

palestine-israel conflict

middle east

benjamin netanyahu

israel

gaza strip

palestine

israel defense forces (idf)

hamas

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/02/1114667692_0:0:1024:577_1920x0_80_0_0_e8f75079bde3e2d6e26bc0495e5d5ddb.jpg

"To date, we have eliminated 17 out of the 24 battalions. Most of the remaining battalions are in the southern Gaza Strip and in [the city of] Rafah, and we will get to them as well," Netanyahu told a cabinet meeting. To achieve the goal, Israel needs to complete the "cleaning" of the remaining Hamas forces and completely destroy the movement's underground infrastructure, the Israeli prime minister added. "Our forces are busy with that at all sites, and it requires even more time," Netanyahu said. He also stated that Israel would not agree to a hostage release deal "at any cost," ruling out the possibility of Palestinian "terrorists" being freed from prisons in exchange for hostages.On October 7, Palestinian movement Hamas launched a large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip, while its fighters breached the border, opening fire on the military and civilians. Israel launched retaliatory strikes, ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, and a ground incursion into the Palestinian enclave with the declared goal of eliminating Hamas fighters and rescuing the hostages.In December 2023, the IDF has completed its its operation in the southern part of Gaza City and expanded a combat zone to the central Gaza Strip. The goal of the operation is to establish operational control over the area between the north of the enclave and its central regions, as per the Israeli forces statement.During the operation, IDF brigades uncovered numerous weapons, including rocket launchers and explosives, and motorcycles. The operation also destroyed tunnel shafts, some of which contained significant water and electricity infrastructure, according to the statement.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/why-bidens-sanctions-on-west-bank-settlers-could-escalate-into-total-cutoff-of-arms-aid-to-israel-1116561574.html

israel

gaza strip

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

the israel defense forces (idf) has eliminated 17 out of 24 hamas battalions during its operation in the gaza strip, with the majority of the remainder operating in the south of the enclave, israeli prime minister benjamin netanyahu said on sunday.