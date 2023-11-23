International
Underground War: IDF Shows Alleged Hamas Tunnels
Underground War: IDF Shows Alleged Hamas Tunnels
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been contending with a sophisticated network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, utilized extensively by Hamas militants. The Israeli military has justified its strikes on Gaza hospitals by claiming that Hamas fighters seek cover in tunnels beneath the medical facilities.
Despite no substantial evidence of any military activity conducted under hospitals having been presented, the IDF is continuing with its attacks, postponing a humanitarian pause agreed upon on Wednesday.Tunnels are reportedly used for smuggling supplies, and also serve as underground networks for the swift movement and evacuation of fighters and equipment, the operation of underground command posts, and even workshops for weapons production.The extent of the tunnel network is significant, with Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh boasting in 2018 that it was two times bigger than the legendary Cu Chi tunnels used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.The IDF's ground operation in Gaza's urban areas is largely hindered by the existence of these tunnels.Take a look at what the Israeli Army says are tunnels dug by Hamas militants in Gaza City in Sputnik's gallery:
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths
humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict, israeli-palestinian conflict, palestinian-israeli, zionist regime, zionists, hamas attack, israeli strikes, israeli forces, hostages, israeli military, hamas fighters, hamas soldiers, hamas military, killings of civilians, civilian infrastructure, civilians dead, civilians die, israel kills civilians, civilian casualties, civilian deaths

Underground War: IDF Shows Alleged Hamas Tunnels

13:56 GMT 23.11.2023
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been contending with a sophisticated network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, utilized extensively by Hamas militants. The Israeli military has justified its strikes on Gaza hospitals by claiming that Hamas fighters seek cover in tunnels beneath the medical facilities.
Despite no substantial evidence of any military activity conducted under hospitals having been presented, the IDF is continuing with its attacks, postponing a humanitarian pause agreed upon on Wednesday.
Tunnels are reportedly used for smuggling supplies, and also serve as underground networks for the swift movement and evacuation of fighters and equipment, the operation of underground command posts, and even workshops for weapons production.
The extent of the tunnel network is significant, with Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh boasting in 2018 that it was two times bigger than the legendary Cu Chi tunnels used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.
The IDF's ground operation in Gaza's urban areas is largely hindered by the existence of these tunnels.
Take a look at what the Israeli Army says are tunnels dug by Hamas militants in Gaza City in Sputnik's gallery:
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on November 22, 2023.

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on November 22, 2023. - Sputnik International
1/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on November 22, 2023.

© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

Soldiers stand next to what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

Soldiers stand next to what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
2/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

Soldiers stand next to what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A ladder is placed inside what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

A ladder is placed inside what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
3/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A ladder is placed inside what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

Soldiers walk through what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

Soldiers walk through what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
4/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

Soldiers walk through what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes.

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes. - Sputnik International
5/8
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano

Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes.

© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
6/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier climbs into what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

A soldier climbs into what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
7/8
© AFP 2023 / Ahikam Seri

A soldier climbs into what the Israeli Army says is the entrance to a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital.

© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano

An Israeli soldier stands in an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital.

An Israeli soldier stands in an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital. - Sputnik International
8/8
© AP Photo / Victor R. Caivano

An Israeli soldier stands in an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital.

