Underground War: IDF Shows Alleged Hamas Tunnels

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have been contending with a sophisticated network of tunnels beneath the Gaza Strip, utilized extensively by Hamas militants. The Israeli military has justified its strikes on Gaza hospitals by claiming that Hamas fighters seek cover in tunnels beneath the medical facilities.
Despite no substantial evidence of any military activity conducted under hospitals having been presented, the IDF is continuing with its attacks, postponing a humanitarian pause agreed upon on Wednesday.Tunnels are reportedly used for smuggling supplies, and also serve as underground networks for the swift movement and evacuation of fighters and equipment, the operation of underground command posts, and even workshops for weapons production.The extent of the tunnel network is significant, with Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh boasting in 2018 that it was two times bigger than the legendary Cu Chi tunnels used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.The IDF's ground operation in Gaza's urban areas is largely hindered by the existence of these tunnels.Take a look at what the Israeli Army says are tunnels dug by Hamas militants in Gaza City in Sputnik's gallery:
Tunnels are reportedly used for smuggling supplies, and also serve as underground networks for the swift movement and evacuation of fighters and equipment, the operation of underground command posts, and even workshops for weapons production.
The extent of the tunnel network is significant, with Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh boasting in 2018 that it was two times bigger than the legendary Cu Chi tunnels used by the Viet Cong during the Vietnam War.
A soldier stands in what the Israeli Army says is a tunnel dug by Hamas militants inside the Al-Shifa hospital complex in Gaza City in the northern Gaza Strip, amid continuing battles between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas, on November 22, 2023.
Israeli soldiers show the media an underground tunnel found underneath Al-Shifa hospital. Israel says that Hamas militants sought cover on the grounds of the hospital and used the tunnel for military purposes.
