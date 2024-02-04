https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/possible-nato-corps-deployment-to-ukraine-may-become-suicide-mission-for-troops-1116580388.html

Possible NATO Corps Deployment to Ukraine May Become 'Suicide Mission' for Troops

Possible NATO Corps Deployment to Ukraine May Become 'Suicide Mission' for Troops

No 10’s ostensible idea of sending NATO troops to Ukraine has nothing to do with reality, experts told Sputnik.

The UK has urged its NATO allies to consider sending the alliance's expeditionary force to Ukraine, an informed source told Sputnik. According to the source, the alleged move came "in connection with the unfavorable developments in the Ukrainian theater of military operations for Kiev".The insider added that Britain also called on NATO to consider imposing a no-fly zone over the territory controlled by the Zelensky regime and to increase military aid to Ukraine.“But just because the Brits are insane does not mean Russia can ignore them. It is a serious proposal,” he added.Johnson was partly echoed by Matthew Gordon-Banks, an international relations consultant, former member of Parliament and retired senior research fellow at the UK Defence Academy, who said he didn't think the rumors of a NATO force in Ukraine should be taken seriously.Asked to comment on the "unfavorable development of events" for Kiev on the battlefield, he emphasized that "things are collapsing in Kiev quite quickly"."[Ukrainian President Volodymyr] Zelensky has not been able to fire his top general, and I think he is now very much a 'lame duck' president," Gordon-Banks argued, referring to the commander-in-chief of Ukraine's armed forces, Valery Zaluzhny.The same tone was struck by Earl Rasmussen, a retired US Army lieutenant colonel turned geopolitical and military affairs consultant, who warned that if the information about London's plans is true, and "if this is somebody's dream, it could quickly become a nightmare for British and NATO forces.The US Army veteran suggested that someone in the UK military might be having "some type of delusional experience" for even suggesting such a scenario. "It's a suicide mission for those troops. And it definitely would pull NATO into a much more dangerous situation and direct confrontation [with Russia]," Rasmussen concluded.

