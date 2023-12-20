https://sputnikglobe.com/20231220/suppression-of-minorities-and-press-freedom-puts-paid-to-ukraine-future--professor-1115702676.html

Suppression of Minorities and Press Freedom Puts Paid to Ukraine Future – Professor

Suppression of Minorities and Press Freedom Puts Paid to Ukraine Future – Professor

The crack-down on ethnic and religious minorities, as well as the media, alongside a notable absence of a clear political vision for the future, are far more dangerous for Ukraine than the lack of a military strategy, Professor Nicolai N. Petro told Sputnik.

2023-12-20T13:15+0000

2023-12-20T13:15+0000

2023-12-20T13:15+0000

world

ukraine

petro poroshenko

volodymyr zelensky

russia

russian orthodox church

ukrainian orthodox church (uoc)

ukrainian orthodox church of the moscow patriarchate (uoc-mp)

opinion

freedom of press

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101584/50/1015845060_0:0:3360:1890_1920x0_80_0_0_ab2bf44e62749ad36bda4f8955298717.jpg

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has silenced almost all critics of his regime, said Nikolai Petro, professor of political science at the University of Rhode Island."But these are famous names in the media landscape and social critics that have pretty much been absent from the political discourse of Ukraine for the last year and a half. So it's a good sign overall that these voices and their views are at least coming back on the margins, although I think it's too early to hope that they will receive serious attention in the halls of power."Prior to Zelensky ascending to power, Russian-speakers in Ukraine were turned into nothing short of a "second-class people" following the February 2014 coup in Kiev that was backed by the US and fomented by Ukrainian ultra-nationalist elements.Equally, religious freedoms have been violated. A new nationalist Orthodox Church known as the OCU, Orthodox Church of Ukraine, was established under then-President Petro Poroshenko in 2018, creating religious divisions within the country. Under Zelensky the split reached huge proportions with traditional Orthodox priests being persecuted by the Kiev regime."The idea behind this new organization was to unite all Eastern Orthodox Christians in Ukraine and create an alternative canonical church to the one that has always existed in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, which was, for its part, part of the global Orthodox community and in close ties with all other churches, including the Russian Orthodox Church."Ukrainian society remains fractured, spelling trouble for the country's future, according to the academic. Increasing the suppression of freedoms and human rights in Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict with Russia adds to overall societal tensions, he said. Zelensky's unwillingness to hold elections fits into the trend, giving no room for alternative views and the protection of minority rights.Petro argued that this alternative pluralistic approach is needed to restore the country's unity.Per the professor, most Ukrainian and Western observers presently lament the fact that the Kiev regime does not have a clear military strategy. However, a notable absence of a clear political vision of the future, which would incorporate all segments of Ukrainian society and bring them on board, is far more dangerous for the country than the absence of any military strategy, he concluded.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/bloody-jester-volodymyr-zelenskys-rise-to-power-1110465049.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/ukraines-religious-persecution-continues-as-russian-church-leader-placed-on-wanted-list-1115631397.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231216/zelenskys-in-trouble-ukraine-being-used-as-sacrificial-lamb-for-us-interests--1115615600.html

ukraine

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Ekaterina Blinova

Ekaterina Blinova

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Ekaterina Blinova

ukraine, persecution of ethnic minorities in ukraine, persecution of government critics in ukraine, freedom of press violated in ukraine, human rights in ukraine, orthodox church in ukraine, violation of religious freedom in ukraine, volodymyr zelensky, 2014 coup in ukraine