Turkiye Wants to Raise Energy Cooperation, Syria During Putin's Visit – Foreign Minister

Turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the Akkuyu power plant, as well as Syria and Gaza during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.
"The focus will be on the gas issue and our energy cooperation. Of course, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is a major bilateral project, [will be on the table]," the minister told A Haber news channel. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host President Putin in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the Akkuyu power plant, as well as Syria and Gaza during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.
"The focus will be on the gas issue and our energy cooperation. Of course, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is a major bilateral project, [will be on the table]," the minister told A Haber news channel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host President Putin in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.
