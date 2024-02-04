International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/turkiye-wants-to-raise-energy-cooperation-syria-during-putins-visit--foreign-minister-1116587899.html
Turkiye Wants to Raise Energy Cooperation, Syria During Putin's Visit – Foreign Minister
Turkiye Wants to Raise Energy Cooperation, Syria During Putin's Visit – Foreign Minister
Turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the Akkuyu power plant, as well as Syria and Gaza during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.
2024-02-04T18:37+0000
2024-02-04T18:37+0000
world
vladimir putin
hakan fidan
recep tayyip erdogan
turkiye
syria
akkuyu npp
akkuyu nuclear power plant
akkuyu
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109875491_0:33:1280:753_1920x0_80_0_0_088a59512fd42aef48943db1ca2d3a0b.jpg
"The focus will be on the gas issue and our energy cooperation. Of course, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is a major bilateral project, [will be on the table]," the minister told A Haber news channel. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host President Putin in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231005/turkiye-expects-akkuyu-nuclear-power-plant-to-begin-generating-electricity-on-october-29-2024-1113945566.html
turkiye
syria
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/1b/1109875491_0:0:1276:957_1920x0_80_0_0_75a769be52636dd0eacdcfd15aa847c3.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the akkuyu power plant, as well as syria and gaza during russian president vladimir putin’s anticipated visit, foreign minister hakan fidan said sunday.
turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the akkuyu power plant, as well as syria and gaza during russian president vladimir putin’s anticipated visit, foreign minister hakan fidan said sunday.

Turkiye Wants to Raise Energy Cooperation, Syria During Putin's Visit – Foreign Minister

18:37 GMT 04.02.2024
© Sputnik / Osman Nuri CeritThe Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkiye
The Akkuyu nuclear power plant (NPP) in Turkiye - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© Sputnik / Osman Nuri Cerit
Subscribe
ANKARA, (Sputnik) - Turkiye wants to discuss gas and nuclear cooperation, including the construction of the Akkuyu power plant, as well as Syria and Gaza during Russian President Vladimir Putin’s anticipated visit, Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said Sunday.
"The focus will be on the gas issue and our energy cooperation. Of course, the construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant, which is a major bilateral project, [will be on the table]," the minister told A Haber news channel.
President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is expected to host President Putin in Turkiye later in February. Fidan said that Erdogan was keeping tabs on the situation in Syria and in the Gaza Strip, which he would want to discuss with Putin.
Construction of the Akkuyu nuclear power plant in Gulnar, Turkey - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.10.2023
World
Turkiye Expects Akkuyu Nuclear Power Plant to Begin Generating Electricity on October 29, 2024
5 October 2023, 08:33 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала