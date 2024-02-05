https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/almost-60-of-us-voters-believe-biden-in-mental-decline-ahead-of-2024-election---poll-1116610504.html

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 59% of US voters believe that US President Joe Biden is getting increasingly less mentally sharp as he is set to run for reelection... 05.02.2024, Sputnik International

One-third of respondents, or 33%, disagreed with the majority about Biden’s mental health, but most suspect the mass media are covering up the president’s cognitive decline, Rasmussen Reports said in a press release accompanying the poll. The poll was conducted among 943 US adult voters on January 28-30. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. In January, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that only 28% of Americans believe that Biden has the mental sharpness required to serve as president. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded that the poll’s findings of President Biden’s low sharpness and physical health are confusing taking into account what he had achieved in the last three years.

