Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll
Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 59% of US voters believe that US President Joe Biden is getting increasingly less mentally sharp as he is set to run for reelection
One-third of respondents, or 33%, disagreed with the majority about Biden’s mental health, but most suspect the mass media are covering up the president’s cognitive decline, Rasmussen Reports said in a press release accompanying the poll. The poll was conducted among 943 US adult voters on January 28-30. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. In January, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that only 28% of Americans believe that Biden has the mental sharpness required to serve as president. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded that the poll’s findings of President Biden’s low sharpness and physical health are confusing taking into account what he had achieved in the last three years.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 59% of US voters believe that US President Joe Biden is getting increasingly less mentally sharp as he is set to run for reelection in November, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports out Monday.
One-third of respondents, or 33%, disagreed with the majority about Biden’s mental health, but most suspect the mass media are covering up the president’s cognitive decline
, Rasmussen Reports said in a press release accompanying the poll.
The poll was conducted among 943 US adult voters on January 28-30. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
In January, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that only 28% of Americans
believe that Biden has the mental sharpness required to serve as president. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded that the poll’s findings of President Biden’s low sharpness and physical health are confusing taking into account what he had achieved in the last three years.
