Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll
Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 59% of US voters believe that US President Joe Biden is getting increasingly less mentally sharp as he is set to run for reelection... 05.02.2024, Sputnik International
Almost 60% of US Voters Believe Biden in Mental Decline Ahead of 2024 Election - Poll

22:49 GMT 05.02.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
VIce President Joe Biden pauses as he speaks during the 3rd Annual Black History Month Reception at the Vice President 's Residence at the Naval Observatory, Monday, Feb. 27, 2012, in Washington - Sputnik International, 1920, 05.02.2024
© AP Photo / Carolyn Kaster
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – Some 59% of US voters believe that US President Joe Biden is getting increasingly less mentally sharp as he is set to run for reelection in November, according to a poll by Rasmussen Reports out Monday.
One-third of respondents, or 33%, disagreed with the majority about Biden’s mental health, but most suspect the mass media are covering up the president’s cognitive decline, Rasmussen Reports said in a press release accompanying the poll.
The poll was conducted among 943 US adult voters on January 28-30. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.
In January, an ABC News/Ipsos poll revealed that only 28% of Americans believe that Biden has the mental sharpness required to serve as president. White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre responded that the poll’s findings of President Biden’s low sharpness and physical health are confusing taking into account what he had achieved in the last three years.
