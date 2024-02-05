https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/german-farmers-block-entrances-to-ndr-broadcasting-center-in-hanover-1116600843.html

German Farmers Block Entrances to NDR Broadcasting Center in Hanover

German farmers blocked the entrances and parking lot of the NDR broadcasting center in Hanover on Monday to protest the withdrawal of government subsidies, German tabloid Bild reported.

A considerable number of farmers and representatives of small and medium-sized businesses gathered in front of the NDR broadcasting center in Hanover in the morning, the newspaper reported. Over 30 tractors and 20 other types of vehicles blockaded the entrances and the parking lot. The protesters are criticizing the insufficient coverage of agricultural sector workers' demonstrations and are demanding the cancellation of the budget passed by parliament last week, which includes cuts to fuel subsidies for farmers. In December 2023, the German government announced austerity measures amid the budget crisis. The government intends to lift subsidies on diesel fuel for forestry and agriculture, with this part of the national budget expected to be discussed in German legislative body Bundesrat on March 22. The announcement triggered multiple farmer protests throughout the entire country.

