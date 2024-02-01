https://sputnikglobe.com/20240201/how-eus-ukraine-and-climate-change-adventurism-kill-blocs-farming-1116541935.html

How EU's Ukraine and Climate Change Adventurism Kill Bloc's Farming

Europe has been rocked by growing protests by farmers over low prices, high production costs, green policies and cheap imports. What's behind the growing movement?

The farmers' protest movement has been increasingly engulfing Europe since January seeing massive demonstrations in Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Romania and the Netherlands.By January 31, the number of farmers protesting across France against the Macron government's agricultural policies had reached 10,000, French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin admitted.The current situation has reached boiling point thanks to a series of systemic problems in European agriculture sector, according to Josep-Maria Arauzo-Carod, professor of economics at the Rovira i Virgili University (URV), chair of the Research Center on Economics and Sustainability (ECO-SOS).Europe's economic slump, uncertainty over decoupling from Russia's copious energy market and attempts by some states to artificially suppress prices driven up by inflation have only made things worse for the continent's agricultural workers.The influx of cheap food from Ukraine to Europe amid the ongoing conflict with Russia hit farmers hard, prompting Poland, Romania, Bulgaria and Hungary to slap import bans on Ukrainian agricultural goods.The expert argued that European authorities should have accommodated the international flows of goods with European production. He noted that the EU leadership lifted all tariffs and quotas on Ukrainian imports, further reducing their price to ease the transit of Ukrainian commodities via land routes into the bloc."You have one of the traditional problems with the agricultural sector, that this is an industry which is highly subsidized. And when you have plenty of subsidies, your competition capacity is lowered a lot. And this is a challenge for European producers to increase their competitiveness without the support from public authorities," he stressed.Under these circumstances, the "green agenda" pushed by the EU was last straw, the expert said. Arauzo-Carod pointed out that European farmers have had to bear the brunt of energy transition costs. Cuts to farmers' fuel subsidies under the climate agenda by European governments are one of the protesters' major grievances. "And then they are arriving to a point in which in some sectors and places it is very, very difficult to survive," the expert stressed.

