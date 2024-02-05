https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/houthis-hold-drills-simulating-attacks-on-israels-army-barracks-settlements---reports-1116591461.html

Houthis Hold Drills Simulating Attacks on Israel's Army Barracks, Settlements - Reports

Yemen's Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, has held a major military exercise simulating attacks on Israel's army barracks and settlements, the Al-Masirah broadcaster reported Saturday, citing the movement's spokesperson.

The broadcaster aired footage partly showing the exercise conducted by the movement's reserve and advance forces "as part of the preparations for the battle to conquer Palestine and the holy jihad." Missiles, drones, tanks and artillery were used in the exercise dubbed "Yemen in support of Palestine," but the date and location of the drills were not disclosed. The broadcaster aired that the exercise began with artillery and rocket strikes on alleged Israeli targets, followed by an infantry assault on these targets and alleged Israeli settlements from three directions, resulting in taking control over them and capturing those inside. Maj. Gen. Ali Al-Mushki, the deputy chief of staff of the movement's defense ministry, after the exercise, confirmed "the readiness to support the Gaza Strip, which is suffering grief and destruction, since its support comes from a religious, moral and ethical duty," the broadcaster reported. The Houthis revealed the exercise after announcing another rocket attack on "certain targets" in the city of Eilat in southern Israel and after claiming to have attacked a UK commercial ship in the Red Sea that was heading to Israeli ports.

