https://sputnikglobe.com/20240126/international-court-of-justice-orders-israel-to-take-all-measures-to-prevent-genocide-in-gaza-strip-1116407062.html
International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Take All Measures to Prevent Genocide in Gaza Strip
International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Take All Measures to Prevent Genocide in Gaza Strip
The United Nations International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip.
2024-01-26T12:44+0000
2024-01-26T12:44+0000
2024-01-26T13:46+0000
world
palestine-israel conflict
hamas
international court of justice
gaza strip
israel
south africa
un international court of justice
middle east
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101790/77/1017907734_0:270:5184:3186_1920x0_80_0_0_bb2d6a38fc91a94e2a8d87ba3204d758.jpg
The United Nations International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip has caused numerous casualties and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, said Joan Donoghue, President of the UN International Court of Justice.The court also ordered Israeli authorities to "take action against those who incite genocide" and ordered Israel to report back in a month on the implementation of the measures, it said.Countries' Reactions to Court's DecisionThe State of Palestine welcomes the decision of the ICJ on the situation in the Gaza Strip, as it was made “in favor of humanity,” Foreign Minister Riad Malki said.South Africa welcomes the ruling of the International Court of Justice in the case against Israel and considers it to be a victory of the international rule of law, the Foreign Ministry said.“Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people. In a landmark ruling, the International Court of Justice has determined that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal and has indicated provisional measures on that basis. For the implementation of the international rule of law, the decision is a momentous one. South Africa thanks the Court for its swift ruling,” the ministry said in a statement.The decision of the International Court of Justice on the Gaza Strip can be implemented only if a ceasefire is in place, South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor said.South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ on December 29 accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza in response to the rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It sought to prove that Israel's military campaign was genocidal in nature and targeted Gazans as part of the broader Palestinian people.On January 11-12, the top United Nations court in The Hague held public hearings on South Africa's suit. In its address, South Africa's representatives urged the ICJ to obligate Israel to end its military operation in the Gaza Strip, ensure that the enclaves' residents have access to food, water and humanitarian aid, and abstain from actions that could worsen the situation. Israel, for its part, argued that the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip started with Hamas's October 7 attack and insisted on its right to self-defense.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240112/south-africa-takes-israel-to-court-for-war-crimes-in-gaza-1116121756.html
gaza strip
israel
south africa
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/101790/77/1017907734_288:0:4896:3456_1920x0_80_0_0_cd6e88fa32649f02bbae2c6ffe1657bf.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
united nations international court of justice, genocide in gaza strip
united nations international court of justice, genocide in gaza strip
International Court of Justice Orders Israel to Take All Measures to Prevent Genocide in Gaza Strip
12:44 GMT 26.01.2024 (Updated: 13:46 GMT 26.01.2024)
South Africa filed a lawsuit accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on December 29 in response to a rising civilian death toll in the besieged Palestinian enclave.
The United Nations International Court of Justice has ordered Israel to take urgent measures to allow humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip
.
Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip has caused numerous casualties and extensive damage to homes and infrastructure, said Joan Donoghue, President of the UN International Court of Justice.
"Israel must take all necessary measures to prevent all acts that fall under the Genocide Convention," said Joan Donoghue.
The court also ordered Israeli authorities to "take action against those who incite genocide" and ordered Israel to report back in a month on the implementation of the measures, it said.
Countries' Reactions to Court's Decision
The State of Palestine welcomes the decision of the ICJ on the situation in the Gaza Strip, as it was made “in favor of humanity,” Foreign Minister Riad Malki said.
“Palestine welcomes the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice today. The ICJ judges assessed the facts and the law. They ruled in favor of humanity and international law,” Malki said in a video address, published in the Foreign Ministry’s X page.
South Africa welcomes the ruling of the International Court of Justice in the case against Israel and considers it to be a victory of the international rule of law, the Foreign Ministry said.
“Today marks a decisive victory for the international rule of law and a significant milestone in the search for justice for the Palestinian people. In a landmark ruling, the International Court of Justice has determined that Israel’s actions in Gaza are plausibly genocidal and has indicated provisional measures on that basis. For the implementation of the international rule of law, the decision is a momentous one. South Africa thanks the Court for its swift ruling,” the ministry said in a statement.
The decision of the International Court of Justice on the Gaza Strip can be implemented only if a ceasefire is in place, South African Foreign Minister Grace Naledi Mandisa Pandor said.
"I believe that in exercising the order that would have to be a ceasefire. Without it, the order does not actually work," the minister told reporters.
South Africa filed a complaint with the ICJ on December 29 accusing Israel of genocidal intent in Gaza in response to the rising civilian death toll
in the besieged Palestinian enclave. It sought to prove that Israel's military campaign was genocidal in nature and targeted Gazans as part of the broader Palestinian people.
On January 11-12, the top United Nations court in The Hague held public hearings on South Africa's suit. In its address, South Africa's representatives urged the ICJ to obligate Israel to end its military operation in the Gaza Strip, ensure that the enclaves' residents have access to food, water and humanitarian aid, and abstain from actions that could worsen the situation. Israel, for its part, argued that the escalation of conflict in the Gaza Strip started with Hamas's October 7 attack and insisted on its right to self-defense.