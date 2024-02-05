https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/kremlin-calls-monstrous-terrorist-act-ukrainian-forces-attack-on-lisichansk-bakery-1116600316.html
'Monstrous Terrorist Act': Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Bombing of Bakery in LPR
'Monstrous Terrorist Act': Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Bombing of Bakery in LPR
The attack of the Ukrainian armed forces on a bakery in the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) is a "monstrous terrorist act," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Monday.
On February 3, the Kiev regime bombed a bakery that was filled with people, completely destroying the building and leaving approximately 40 civilians trapped beneath the rubble. This horrendous act resulted in the death of at least 28 individuals, one of whom was a child, while 10 others sustained injuries. "It is impossible to call it anything other than an act of terrorism. The relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure, such as a bakery in this case, are monstrous terrorist acts ... To ensure that there are no more of them, the special military operation carries on," Peskov told reporters.Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have morphed into a terrorist organization, specifically targeting innocent civilians. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also maintained that the Kiev regime, seeking to showcase its achievements to its Western backers, consistently perpetrates acts of terrorism against Russian civilians.
'Monstrous Terrorist Act': Kremlin Slams Ukrainian Bombing of Bakery in LPR
10:10 GMT 05.02.2024 (Updated: 10:48 GMT 05.02.2024)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov condemned the recent bloody attack on a bakery in the city of Lisichansk in the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR) as a "monstrous terrorist act" conducted by the Ukrainian military.
On February 3, the Kiev regime bombed a bakery that was filled with people, completely destroying the building and leaving approximately 40 civilians trapped beneath the rubble. This horrendous act resulted in the death of at least 28 individuals, one of whom was a child, while 10 others sustained injuries.
"It is impossible to call it anything other than an act of terrorism. The relentless attacks on civilian infrastructure, such as a bakery in this case, are monstrous terrorist acts ... To ensure that there are no more of them, the special military operation carries on," Peskov told reporters.
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin stressed that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have morphed into a terrorist organization, specifically targeting innocent civilians. Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu also maintained that the Kiev regime, seeking to showcase its achievements to its Western backers, consistently perpetrates acts of terrorism against Russian civilians.