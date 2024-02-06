https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/brains-for-drones-russia-unveils-first-domestically-made-onboard-uav-computer-1116620021.html
Brains for Drones: Russia Unveils First Domestically-Made Onboard UAV Computer
The module, which can be installed in various types of the unmanned aerial vehicles, is designed to control these drones, according to developers.
Russia’s first on-board digital computer module for drones will be showcased at the NAIS 2024 National Civil Aviation Infrastructure Exhibition and Forum, the Almaz Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation Deputy General Director Dmitry Savitsky told Sputnik. The two-day event kicks off in Moscow on Tuesday.He also said that Almaz Antey would present an automated system to monitor the use of airspace and ensure the safety of objects within the “Safe Sky” project at the NAIS 2024 exhibition.In addition, the corporation will showcase digital services helping a drone operator provide an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with access to the use of airspace through a convenient web interface.Radar Field ExpansionSeparately, Savitsky told Sputnik that the radar field to monitor drones flying at low altitudes is being expanded over Russia.He explained that Almaz-Antey had created a multi-position drone monitoring system, which combines radio equipment for airspace surveillance and control as well as a common server to analyze detected UAVs.The new system creates a unified information field for low altitudes in the airspace, where drones, helicopters and small aircraft conduct flights. The system helps ensure control over the aircraft, namely, to monitor whether they stick to the prescribed routes, per Savitsky.
The module, which can be installed on various types of unmanned aerial vehicles, is designed to control these drones, according to developers.
Russia’s first on-board digital computer module for drones
will be showcased at the NAIS 2024 National Civil Aviation Infrastructure Exhibition and Forum, the Almaz Antey Air and Space Defense Corporation
Deputy General Director Dmitry Savitsky told Sputnik.
The two-day event kicks off in Moscow on Tuesday.
The device aims to unify onboard equipment using a domestically-made electronic component base, Savitsky said, adding that the module is equipped with a real-time operating system.
He also said that Almaz Antey would present an automated system to monitor the use of airspace and ensure the safety of objects within the “Safe Sky” project at the NAIS 2024 exhibition.
In addition, the corporation will showcase digital services helping a drone operator provide an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with access to the use of airspace through a convenient web interface.
Separately, Savitsky told Sputnik that the radar field to monitor drones flying at low altitudes is being expanded over Russia.
"It has already been significantly expanded as compared to what it was before the beginning of the Russian special military operation. The enlargement continues in various directions, especially in the areas, where threats remain," Savitsky added.
He explained that Almaz-Antey had created a multi-position drone monitoring system, which combines radio equipment for airspace surveillance and control as well as a common server to analyze detected UAVs.
The new system creates a unified information field for low altitudes in the airspace, where drones, helicopters and small aircraft conduct flights. The system helps ensure control over the aircraft, namely, to monitor whether they stick to the prescribed routes, per Savitsky.