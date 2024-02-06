International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Bull's Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone
Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone
Since the beginning of the conflict, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology to launch precision strikes on Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of an FPV drone crew destroying a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area.After completing the combat mission, the crew quickly changed their position to protect themselves from a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian forces, the MoD said. FPV technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.
Russian FPV drone crews destroyed a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye.
Russian FPV drone crews destroyed a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye.
Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone

10:48 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 06.02.2024)
Since the beginning of the conflict, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology to launch precision strikes on Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of an FPV drone crew destroying a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area.

After loitering, the drone hit the military personnel in the dugout. A repeated strike from the second FPV drone killed several more Ukrainian soldiers, according to the MoD.

After completing the combat mission, the crew quickly changed their position to protect themselves from a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian forces, the MoD said. FPV technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.
