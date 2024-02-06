https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/bulls-eye-watch-russian-fpv-drone-decimate-ukrainian-dugout-in-special-op-zone-1116620494.html
Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone
Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone
Since the beginning of the conflict, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology to launch precision strikes on Ukrainian troops.
2024-02-06T10:48+0000
2024-02-06T10:48+0000
2024-02-06T11:06+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
russia
ukraine
drone
unmanned aerial vehicle
attack
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116621579_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_237a59f02d92026cf33968bcdb2465c5.jpg
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of an FPV drone crew destroying a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area.After completing the combat mission, the crew quickly changed their position to protect themselves from a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian forces, the MoD said. FPV technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.
russia
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116621579_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_10663f6370d02a824a269535c9318763.jpg
Russian FPV drone crews destroyed a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye.
Russian FPV drone crews destroyed a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the villages of Verbovoye in Zaporozhye.
2024-02-06T10:48+0000
true
PT0M31S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Oleg Burunov
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/09/0b/1080424846_0:0:2048:2048_100x100_80_0_0_3d7b461f8a98586fa3fe739930816aea.jpg
russian special military operation, destruction of a ukrainian dugout by a russian fpv drone, the use of russian fpv drones in the special operation zone
russian special military operation, destruction of a ukrainian dugout by a russian fpv drone, the use of russian fpv drones in the special operation zone
Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone
10:48 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 11:06 GMT 06.02.2024)
Since the beginning of the conflict, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology to launch precision strikes on Ukrainian troops.
The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of an FPV drone crew destroying a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces
near the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area.
After loitering, the drone hit the military personnel in the dugout. A repeated strike from the second FPV drone killed several more Ukrainian soldiers, according to the MoD.
After completing the combat mission, the crew quickly changed their position to protect themselves from a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian forces, the MoD said. FPV technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.