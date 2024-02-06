https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/bulls-eye-watch-russian-fpv-drone-decimate-ukrainian-dugout-in-special-op-zone-1116620494.html

Bull’s Eye: Watch Russian FPV Drone Decimate Ukrainian Dugout in Special Op Zone

Since the beginning of the conflict, Russian forces have been using small unmanned aerial vehicles equipped with first-person view (FPV) technology to launch precision strikes on Ukrainian troops.

The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) has released a video of an FPV drone crew destroying a dugout with infantry of the Ukrainian Armed Forces near the village of Verbovoye in the Zaporozhye area.After completing the combat mission, the crew quickly changed their position to protect themselves from a retaliatory strike by the Ukrainian forces, the MoD said. FPV technology allows the operator to have a real-time view from the drone's perspective.

