Ukrainian Armed Forces Unable to Mobilize Another 500,000 People - Reports

The Ukrainian Armed Forces said that they do not understand how to mobilize another 500 thousand people in the authorities' plan to mobilize another 500 thousand people to the troops, the volunteers "ran out".

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have said they do not know how to mobilize 500,000 more troops, as volunteers have "run out".According to Marchenko, only 20 people will be mobilized to replace every 100 military personnel lost at the front. At the same time, he reacted positively to the proposal to lower the age limit from 27 to 25 years and attempt to extradite those who had fled the country, adding that "it is not worthwhile to fill the holes at the front with women when the mass of men are hiding abroad."At a press conference on December 19, Volodymyr Zelensky gave figures for a new large-scale mobilization for the first time.He said that the General Staff of the Ukrainian Armed Forces had approached him with a request to mobilize an additional 450,000-500,000 people. According to Zelensky, such a mobilization would cost Ukraine 500 billion hryvnia ($13.4 billion).Later, Oleksiy Danilov, secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council (NSDC), said that mobilizing such a number of people would take at least a year.Ukraine has been under martial law since February 24, 2022, the next day Zelensky signed a decree on general mobilization. It is forbidden for men between 18 and 60 to leave the country wile martial law remains in force.Military recruitment officers can serve summonses for conscription in public places, and videos of incidents on the streets, at gas stations and in cafes have circulated on social media.A summons does not necessarily have to be presented by a representative of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support — as military commissions have recently been named in Ukraine — but can also be done by bosses of firms where conscripts work, chiefs of Housing and Economic Committees and other officials.

