EU Gets Ukraine Involved in Preparing European Defense Industry Plan
EU Gets Ukraine Involved in Preparing European Defense Industry Plan
The European Union is working together with Ukraine to draw up a European defense industry strategy, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
"As we look to the future, we must think of Ukraine's defense capabilities as part of our own defense capabilities. We must think of Ukraine's defense industry as part of our own defense industry. This is why we have involved Ukraine in the preparations for our own Defense Industrial Strategy," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg. The EU commissioner stressed that, as a prospective EU member, Ukraine needed to get much closer to the 27-nation bloc in the field of defense. Russia argues that the West's military aid to Ukraine is only delaying peace in the country. Von der Leyen also echoed the estimates of the European defense industry capacity for ammunition production shared in January by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, who said the EU was on track to deliver over half a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March and a million by the end of the year.
EU Gets Ukraine Involved in Preparing European Defense Industry Plan

16:17 GMT 06.02.2024
© AP Photo / Lewis JolySoldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021
Soldiers from the European Task force Takuba march during the annual Bastille Day parade on the Champs-Elysees in Paris, Wednesday July 14, 2021 - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.02.2024
© AP Photo / Lewis Joly
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union is working together with Ukraine to draw up a European defense industry strategy, European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday.
"As we look to the future, we must think of Ukraine's defense capabilities as part of our own defense capabilities. We must think of Ukraine's defense industry as part of our own defense industry. This is why we have involved Ukraine in the preparations for our own Defense Industrial Strategy," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.
Airmen with the 436th Aerial Port Squadron use a forklift to move 155 mm shells ultimately bound for Ukraine, April 29, 2022, at Dover Air Force Base, Del. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.12.2023
Analysis
Why Zelensky's 'Fantasy' of Building Military-Industrial Hub in Ukraine is Doomed
12 December 2023, 16:03 GMT
The EU commissioner stressed that, as a prospective EU member, Ukraine needed to get much closer to the 27-nation bloc in the field of defense. Russia argues that the West's military aid to Ukraine is only delaying peace in the country.
Von der Leyen also echoed the estimates of the European defense industry capacity for ammunition production shared in January by top EU diplomat Josep Borrell, who said the EU was on track to deliver over half a million artillery shells to Ukraine by March and a million by the end of the year.
