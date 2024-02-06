Here's Why Lvov May Become Ukraine's New Capital
11:30 GMT 06.02.2024 (Updated: 12:09 GMT 06.02.2024)
In December 2023, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a major Ukrainian railway company signed an agreement for the construction of a 75-kilometer section of the European-gauge railway. The railroad will be part of a larger trans-European project (Mediterranean Corridor) starting in southern Spain and finishing in Lvov.
Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Lvov is set to become Ukraine's new capital city.
His conclusion is based on the fact that a new USAID-Ukraine project for the construction of a railway connecting the EU and Ukraine has Lvov and not Kiev as its endpoint.
According to Medvedev, business sometimes reacts to unraveling geopolitical developments more quickly and pragmatically than politicians, and much can be understood from the project details and their reasons.
"It looks like the first confirmation that Lvov-Lemberg will be the new capital of Ukraine within the borders of the Lvov region... It's just that business is much more prescient than politicians," Medvedev wrote on X (former Twitter).
Lvov-Lemberg is the old name for the city from when the region was part of the Austrian monarchy.
Allegations hinting at the capital city being moved away from Kiev are old news for history enthusiasts. After all, national borders and political affiliations have altered dramatically across the continent even throughout the 20th century.
Ever since Russia launched its special military op, EU officials have frequently voiced opinions pertaining to the fact that some of today's Ukrainian lands historically belong to other EU nations. Such is the case with Eastern Galitsia, Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia), Bessarabia, or North Bukovina.
Last weekend two prominent EU politicians from Hungary and Slovakia reiterated their countries’ territorial claims to Ukraine.
