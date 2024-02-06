https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/heres-why-lvov-may-become-new-capital-of-ukraine-1116616936.html

Here's Why Lvov May Become Ukraine's New Capital

Here's Why Lvov May Become Ukraine's New Capital

In December 2023, the US Agency for International Development (USAID) and a major Ukrainian railway company signed an agreement for the construction of a 75-kilometer section of the European-gauge railway. The railroad will be part of a larger trans-European project (Mediterranean Corridor) starting in southern Spain and finishing in Lvov

2024-02-06T11:30+0000

2024-02-06T11:30+0000

2024-02-06T12:09+0000

world

dmitry medvedev

ukraine

kiev

russia

european union (eu)

russian security council

lvov region

spain

us agency for international development (usaid)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/06/1116620657_0:153:3100:1897_1920x0_80_0_0_7e88d7f1c72e4aa80ef948d9b6d6c2e9.jpg

Deputy Chairman of the Russian Security Council Dmitry Medvedev believes that Lvov is set to become Ukraine's new capital city. His conclusion is based on the fact that a new USAID-Ukraine project for the construction of a railway connecting the EU and Ukraine has Lvov and not Kiev as its endpoint. According to Medvedev, business sometimes reacts to unraveling geopolitical developments more quickly and pragmatically than politicians, and much can be understood from the project details and their reasons."It looks like the first confirmation that Lvov-Lemberg will be the new capital of Ukraine within the borders of the Lvov region... It's just that business is much more prescient than politicians," Medvedev wrote on X (former Twitter).Allegations hinting at the capital city being moved away from Kiev are old news for history enthusiasts. After all, national borders and political affiliations have altered dramatically across the continent even throughout the 20th century. Ever since Russia launched its special military op, EU officials have frequently voiced opinions pertaining to the fact that some of today's Ukrainian lands historically belong to other EU nations. Such is the case with Eastern Galitsia, Transcarpathia (Zakarpattia), Bessarabia, or North Bukovina.

ukraine

kiev

russia

lvov region

spain

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

lvov in ukraine, is lvov the capital of ukraine, what is the capital of ukraine, lvov history, lvov in poland, is lvov polish, why isn't lvov polish