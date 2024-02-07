https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/barrett-firearm-killer-top-notch-russian-sniper-rifle-to-be-used-in-special-op-zone-1116637069.html

Barrett Firearm 'Killer': Top-Notch Russian Sniper Rifle to Be Used in Special Op Zone

This advanced Russian sniper rifle was for the first time on display at the Army 2023 International Military and Technical Forum held in Kubinka outside Moscow.

Russia's brand-new MTs-572 anti-materiel sniper rifle will be used by servicemen in the special military operation zone "in the near future," a spokesperson for the company High-Precision Complexes (part of the state arms manufacturer Rostec) told reporters.The MTs-572 is touted as a 'killer' of semi-automatic anti-material rifles manufactured by the US company Barrett Firearms, including the Barrett M82 model.According to High-Precision Complexes, previous comparative tests showed that the MTs-572 outperformed the Barrett M82 by at least four times in terms of accuracy.During bull's-eye shooting tests, a shooter managed to fire five shots into a circle 6 centimeters in diameter from the Barrett M82, and five more shots - into a 1.5 centimeter circle - from the MTs-572.

