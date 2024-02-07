https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/barrett-firearm-killer-top-notch-russian-sniper-rifle-to-be-used-in-special-op-zone-1116637069.html
Barrett Firearm 'Killer': Top-Notch Russian Sniper Rifle to Be Used in Special Op Zone
Barrett Firearm 'Killer': Top-Notch Russian Sniper Rifle to Be Used in Special Op Zone
This advanced Russian sniper rifle was for the first time on display at the Army 2023 International Military and Technical Forum held in Kubinka outside Moscow.
Barrett Firearm 'Killer': Top-Notch Russian Sniper Rifle to Be Used in Special Op Zone
This advanced Russian sniper rifle was displayed for the first time at the Army 2023 International Military and Technical Forum in Kubinka outside Moscow.
Russia's brand-new MTs-572 anti-materiel sniper rifle will be used by servicemen in the special military operation zone
"in the near future," a spokesperson for the company High-Precision Complexes (part of the state arms manufacturer Rostec
) told reporters.
"Currently, the rifle is undergoing tests as the weapon’s performance characteristics are being checked under various operating conditions," the spokesperson said.
The MTs-572 is touted as a 'killer' of semi-automatic anti-material rifles manufactured by the US company Barrett Firearms, including the Barrett M82 model.
The term anti-materiel refers to rifles that are chambered for much larger calibers than conventional rifles and are used to destroy military equipment such as unarmored or lightly armored vehicles.
According to High-Precision Complexes, previous comparative tests showed that the MTs-572 outperformed the Barrett M82 by at least four times in terms of accuracy.
During bull's-eye shooting tests, a shooter managed to fire five shots into a circle 6 centimeters in diameter from the Barrett M82, and five more shots - into a 1.5 centimeter circle - from the MTs-572.