https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/black-hole-subs-to-protect-russias-nuclear-assets-in-far-east-1116646830.html

'Black Hole' Subs to Protect Russia’s Nuclear Assets in Far East

'Black Hole' Subs to Protect Russia’s Nuclear Assets in Far East

A Russian Project 636.3 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarine has recently arrived at the Kamchatka Peninsula where the vessel and its crew are currently reconnoitering the waters.

2024-02-07T16:32+0000

2024-02-07T16:32+0000

2024-02-07T16:32+0000

military

military & intelligence

russia

far east

kamchatka

kalibr

kilo-class submarine

varshavyanka-class (project 636.3) submarine

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1c/1115253671_0:130:3048:1845_1920x0_80_0_0_f864dd8b472cc758741f6ceeab39e0e4.jpg

A Russian Project 636.3 Varshavyanka diesel-electric submarine has recently arrived at the Kamchatka Peninsula where the vessel and its crew are currently reconnoitering the waters.Sources in the Russian Ministry of Defense have explained to local media that this is but the first of several such submarines that are going to be deployed in the region soon.Project 636.3 submarines (NATO designation: Kilo-class) are 73.8 meters long with a crew of 52. They can dive to depths of up to 300 meters and maintain a speed of up to 20 knots underwater.Each submarine is armed with six 533mm torpedo tubes. Aside from torpedoes and mines, Project 636.3 can carry and launch Kalibr cruise missiles. The submarines’ arsenal also includes Igla-S and Strela-3 man-portable surface-to-air missile systems.What makes Project 636.3 submarines stand out is their unparalleled ability to avoid detection, earning them the moniker “black hole.”While these submarines can perform various tasks, military analysts interviewed by Russian media suggest that the primary goal of Project 636.3 vessels’ deployment to Kamchatka is to protect the Russian strategic nuclear submarines stationed in the region.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240103/russian-navy-novelties-meet-burya-supersonic-missile-ship-and-kronstadt-submarine-1115960229.html

russia

far east

kamchatka

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kilo class submarines, russian kilo class submarine, diesel electric submarine