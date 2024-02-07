https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/elon-musk-calls-eus-proposed-sanctions-travel-ban-against-tucker-carlson-disturbing-1116648908.html

Elon Musk Calls EU's Proposed Sanctions, Travel Ban Against Tucker Carlson 'Disturbing'

Elon Musk said on Wednesday that the travel ban proposed by EU lawmakers against Tucker Carlson following his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin is 'disturbing' and if enacted would 'greatly offend' the citizens of the United States.

"If true, this would be disturbing indeed. One may agree with Tucker or not, but he is a major American journalist and such an action would greatly offend the American public," wrote Musk on social media platform X. According to reports, EU lawmakers are said to be seeking sanctions and a travel ban against Carlson for his interview with President Putin. On Tuesday, Carlson announced that he organized an interview with Putin in Moscow out of a journalistic obligation to inform Americans about the realities of the conflict in Ukraine and its consequences.

