https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russia-doing-everything-to-help-hostages-since-escalation-of-palestine-israel-conflict---putin-1116651965.html

Russia Doing Everything to Help Hostages Since Escalation of Palestine-Israel Conflict - Putin

Russia Doing Everything to Help Hostages Since Escalation of Palestine-Israel Conflict - Putin

Russia is doing everything to help people that were taken hostage since the recent escalation of the Palestine-Israel conflict, President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

2024-02-07T21:05+0000

2024-02-07T21:05+0000

2024-02-07T21:05+0000

russia

palestine-israel conflict

vladimir putin

russia

palestine

hostages

humanitarian crisis

humanitarian disaster

humanitarian catastrophe

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/04/1115379911_0:0:3078:1731_1920x0_80_0_0_dcf4f3ab3590586fb9afced2b7bd0fff.jpg

On Wednesday, Putin held a meeting with Chief Rabbi of Russia Berel Lazar and President of the Federation of Jewish Communities of Russia Alexander Boroda in the Kremlin. When helping hostages in the Middle East, Moscow does not focus only on Russian citizens but also on foreigners — especially Holocaust survivors, Putin added.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/hamas-military-wing-says-released-2-russian-citizens-in-response-to-request-of-moscow-1115284681.html

russia

palestine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian hostages, vladimir putin, hostage release, humanitarian disaster, humanitarian catastrophe, humanitarian ceasefire, israel-hamas conflict, gaza strip crisis, shelling of gaza, gaza devastation, israel-palestine conflict, palestine-israel conflict