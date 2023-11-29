https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/hamas-military-wing-says-released-2-russian-citizens-in-response-to-request-of-moscow-1115284681.html
Hamas Military Wing Says Released 2 Russian Citizens in Response to Request of Moscow
The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that it released two Russian citizens in response to Moscow's request.
Hamas Military Wing Says Released 2 Russian Citizens in Response to Request of Moscow
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that it released two Russian citizens in response to Moscow's request.
Earlier in the day, the i24 broadcaster reported, citing Hamas, that the movement will release two Israeli women with Russian citizenship, in addition to 10 Israeli hostages
whose release was agreed upon, as a sign of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Al-Qassam Brigades release two Russian detainees in response to a request from the Russian leadership," the statement said.
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce
and an exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce.
Over the five days of the truce Israel was able to secure the release of 61 Israelis and 25 foreign citizens held hostage by Hamas.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel
from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes
and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion
into the Gaza Strip. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.