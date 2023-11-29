International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231129/hamas-military-wing-says-released-2-russian-citizens-in-response-to-request-of-moscow-1115284681.html
Hamas Military Wing Says Released 2 Russian Citizens in Response to Request of Moscow
Hamas Military Wing Says Released 2 Russian Citizens in Response to Request of Moscow
The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that it released two Russian citizens in response to Moscow's request.
2023-11-29T15:33+0000
2023-11-29T15:33+0000
world
hamas
russia
israel
gaza
israel-gaza conflict
palestine-israel conflict
israeli-palestinian conflict
hostages
gaza strip
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_0:205:3072:1933_1920x0_80_0_0_95d086c863f0f8932f3820f44dcd6812.jpg
Earlier in the day, the i24 broadcaster reported, citing Hamas, that the movement will release two Israeli women with Russian citizenship, in addition to 10 Israeli hostages whose release was agreed upon, as a sign of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin. Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and an exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce.Over the five days of the truce Israel was able to secure the release of 61 Israelis and 25 foreign citizens held hostage by Hamas.On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20231128/putin-notes-importance-of-establishing-palestine-within-1967-borders-1115258006.html
russia
israel
gaza
gaza strip
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1d/1115285453_211:0:2942:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_0f5f54a8373074029dc19dbe3478b2ef.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
humanitarian pause, ceasefire agreement, truce deal, israeli hostages, hostage exchange, hostage release, hostage-for-prisoner swap, prisoner swap, pow, cessation of hostilities, russian hostages, russian citizens, russia-hamas relations, russia-hamas ties, russia-hamas cooperation
humanitarian pause, ceasefire agreement, truce deal, israeli hostages, hostage exchange, hostage release, hostage-for-prisoner swap, prisoner swap, pow, cessation of hostilities, russian hostages, russian citizens, russia-hamas relations, russia-hamas ties, russia-hamas cooperation

Hamas Military Wing Says Released 2 Russian Citizens in Response to Request of Moscow

15:33 GMT 29.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZMembers of Israel's security forces stand next to an ambulance as medical staff prepare for the arrival of Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip outside Ramat Gan's Sheba medical centre in the Tel Aviv district on November 25, 2023
Members of Israel's security forces stand next to an ambulance as medical staff prepare for the arrival of Israeli hostages to be released by Hamas from the Gaza Strip outside Ramat Gan's Sheba medical centre in the Tel Aviv district on November 25, 2023 - Sputnik International, 1920, 29.11.2023
© AFP 2023 / JACK GUEZ
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The military wing of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Al Qassam Brigades said on Wednesday that it released two Russian citizens in response to Moscow's request.
Earlier in the day, the i24 broadcaster reported, citing Hamas, that the movement will release two Israeli women with Russian citizenship, in addition to 10 Israeli hostages whose release was agreed upon, as a sign of gratitude to Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Al-Qassam Brigades release two Russian detainees in response to a request from the Russian leadership," the statement said.
Russian President - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.11.2023
World
Putin Notes Importance of Establishing Palestine Within 1967 Borders
Yesterday, 13:58 GMT
Last week, Qatar mediated a deal between Israel and Hamas on a four-day truce and an exchange of some of the prisoners and hostages, as well as the delivery of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. On Monday, Qatar announced that an agreement had been reached between Israel and Hamas on a two-day extension of the truce.
Over the five days of the truce Israel was able to secure the release of 61 Israelis and 25 foreign citizens held hostage by Hamas.
On October 7, Hamas launched a surprise large-scale rocket attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip and breached the border, killing and abducting people. Israel launched retaliatory strikes and ordered a complete blockade of Gaza, cutting off supplies of water, food, and fuel. On October 27, Israel launched a ground incursion into the Gaza Strip. The conflict has so far resulted in the deaths of an estimated 1,200 people in Israel and over 16,000 in the Gaza Strip.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала