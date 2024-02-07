https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/russia-still-awaiting-canadas-response-on-request-to-extradite-ukrainian-nazi-1116639708.html

Russia Still Awaiting Canada's Response on Request to Extradite Ukrainian Nazi

Russia is still awaiting a response from Canada on its request to extradite Yaroslav Hunka, the Ukrainian Nazi veteran who received a standing ovation in the Canadian parliament in September, and got assurances that the matter will be reviewed.

"The request for the extradition of the Nazi henchman — this is a whole package of documents — has been submitted to the relevant Canadian authorities," Stepanov said. "We were assured that the materials would be reviewed. But there is no response from the Ministry of Justice and other agencies yet." The Russian embassy continues to work with the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on the matter, the ambassador added. The issue is a matter of principle, and Russia will not let the Canadian government hush up this story, Stepanov stressed. In September, the 98-year-old Nazi collaborator was invited to attend Volodymyr Zelensky's address at the Canadian parliament. Hunka was introduced as a hero who fought against the Russians during World War II and received a standing ovation from the entire Canadian legislature. The honoring of a Nazi collaborator prompted outcries from Russia, Poland and worldwide. In October, Hunka was charged in absentia with genocide of civilians during World War II by the Russian Investigative Committee. He is accused of participating in large-scale executions of at least 500 civilians in the Lviv region of the Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic in 1943-1944. The Russian Prosecutor General's Office told Sputnik in December that it had requested that Hunka be extradited to Russia to face criminal charges of genocide against Soviet citizens.

