Nazi Hunter Steven Rambam: Trudeau Knew He Applauded a Monster

There is no way Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau did not know that 98-year-old Yaroslav Hunka, who received a standing ovation in the Canadian legislature, was a Nazi criminal, Steven Rambam, a private investigator and Nazi hunter based in New York, told Sputnik.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has officially apologized for a "deeply embarrassing" incident in the national Parliament, where a Waffen SS veteran was warmly greeted by Canadian politicians."This was a mistake that has deeply embarrassed Parliament and Canada. All of us who were in this House on Friday deeply regret having stood and clapped even though we did so unaware of the context," the Canadian PM said in a brief statement to journalists.Trudeau stressed that Canada is especially sorry for "the situation that [they] put President Zelensky and the Ukrainian delegation in" given that this "egregious error" is being used by Russia's "propaganda."Still, Trudeau's hypocrisy has been called out by Steven Rambam, a private investigator and Nazi hunter based in New York, publicly known for his pro bono activities, which have included the location and investigation of nearly 200 Nazi collaborators and war criminals in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia.During the Second World War, Hunka served in the 14th Waffen Grenadier Division of the SS, also known as SS Galichina. The unit was created by Nazi Germany in 1943 and was composed of Ukrainian nationalist militants. The division was responsible for the ethnic cleansings of Jews and Poles, which was committed with exceptional brutality.Poland’s Education Minister Przemyslaw Czarnek announced Tuesday that he had "taken steps" toward "the possible extradition" of Yaroslav Hunka to Poland. The unit Hunka served in was particularly responsible for burning alive up to 1,000 Polish villagers, including elderly, women and children, in Huta Pieniacka in 1944.Why Didn't Former Nazi Soldiers Hide in Canada?In fact, it did not take a lot of skill to find former Nazis in Canada as they never hid their real names, Rambam pointed out. "They were absolutely unafraid, unashamed. No remorse, no apology, no nothing," he said."I will tell you that one of them was a Ukrainian and the description of his crimes that we had from our sources, it was just one line ‘specialized in the murder of children.’ Specialized in the murder of children. So there are other Ukrainians like Mr. Hunka that came to Canada. Of these 200 people, as private persons, I mean, yes, we're investigators, we have special skills, but we were operating not as law enforcement, but as private persons, we were able to find approximately 170 of them."Rambam managed to find one out of every three former Nazis just by looking in the phone book. The ex-militants did not bother to hide: they were so comfortable and so unafraid that they bought houses under their own names. They registered to vote in Canada, like good Canadian citizens. They took out business licenses. Some of them were notary publics, according to the Nazi hunter.Only one of the people whose door Rambam knocked on refused to confirm his identity. Others willingly answered his questions and shared their wartime memories while he made undercover recordings during these interviews. The greatest challenge, per Rambam, was not to grab some of those guys who literally boasted of slaughtering the Jewish people. But he did his job professionally and did not give himself away.Why Did Canada Become Safe Haven for Nazis?Canada became a safe haven for ex-Nazi collaborators, Ukrainians in particular, because there was an enormous culture of anti-Semitism, hatred of Jews in Canada for many years, according to Rambam.Rambam recalled a famous episode cited by Irving Abela, a Canadian historian and author of None is Too Many: Canada and the Jews of Europe 1933-1948, who wrote about Ottawa's refusal to accept Jewish refugees fleeing the Holocaust. A potential immigrant who had been a member of the SS was interviewed by Immigration Canada about whether or not he should be allowed in. Immigration Canada's only concern at that point was whether he was a communist. The man took off his shirt and showed the SS tattoo and he said that he had been killing communists. "And the gentleman from Immigration Canada said, welcome to Canada," Rambam noted. "And this is a man whose entry to Canada was on the basis of being an SS fighter."Trudeau Failed to Mention That Former Waffen SS Soldier Hunka is MonsterRambam drew attention to the fact that Nazism is tolerated more than it used to be. Even though the Canadian government appears to lament the fact that it applauded the former Nazi, it still waters down the problem.

