Ukraine's Top General's Dismissal Reportedly Put On Hold Over Fears of Unrest

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky seems to have postponed his controversial plan to fire his armed forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny due to concerns about the crisis this move might cause.

Despite Zaluzhny’s ouster allegedly being supposed to be announced on February 2, Zelensky postponed this move after a warning from Ukrainian secret police SBU, Ukrainian media has claimed.According to one media outlet that cited its own sources, the SBU warned of possible mass unrest erupting in Kiev and in some Ukrainian military detachments in response to Zaluzhny’s sacking.Some Ukrainian military commanders reportedly had been asked by the SBU to keep an eye on their subordinates and to ensure that their troops do not abandon their positions.The media outlet added that Zelensky’s office allegedly also got stumped by the results of an opinion poll last week, with showed a growing number of Ukrainians desiring a swift end to the conflict by reaching some sort of compromise with Russia.The poll data also reportedly highlighted Zelensky’s sagging ratings in the face of growing public trust in Zaluzhny.Speculations about Zelensky allegedly being poised to fire his top general started appearing on social media and in media outlets last week.So far, however, Zaluzhny continues to lead the Ukrainian military despite persistent rumors about his ousting allegedly being a done deal.

