Zelenskyy Confirms Thinking About Replacing Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhny

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Sunday that he is thinking about replacing Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.

"This is a question that concerns the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, a restart and a new beginning are needed," Zelensky said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai1 when asked about the dispute with Zaluzhny. "The issue concerns the entire management team that leads the country," he said on Sunday night in an appearance on the TG1 television newscast.

