International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240204/zelenskyy-confirms-thinking-about-replacing-armed-forces-commander-in-chief-zaluzhny-1116589858.html
Zelenskyy Confirms Thinking About Replacing Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhny
Zelenskyy Confirms Thinking About Replacing Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhny
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Sunday that he is thinking about replacing Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.
2024-02-04T21:34+0000
2024-02-04T21:34+0000
world
ukraine
valery zaluzhny
volodymyr zelensky
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115307893_14:0:1077:598_1920x0_80_0_0_d1cb1616d75ce697872e4702061d47b1.jpg
"This is a question that concerns the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, a restart and a new beginning are needed," Zelensky said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai1 when asked about the dispute with Zaluzhny. "The issue concerns the entire management team that leads the country," he said on Sunday night in an appearance on the TG1 television newscast.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240131/why-zaluzhny-may-become-more-dangerous-for-zelensky-if-fired-1116517084.html
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0b/1e/1115307893_147:0:944:598_1920x0_80_0_0_d0c70407a5d325c6225161c50787caaa.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
zaluzhny vs zelensky, zaluzhny and zelensky, what's happening with zaluzhny, who is zaluzhny, why is zaluzhny out of control, what did zaluzhny do, zaluzhny to be fired, zaluzhny to retire, zelensky fires zaluzhny
zaluzhny vs zelensky, zaluzhny and zelensky, what's happening with zaluzhny, who is zaluzhny, why is zaluzhny out of control, what did zaluzhny do, zaluzhny to be fired, zaluzhny to retire, zelensky fires zaluzhny

Zelenskyy Confirms Thinking About Replacing Armed Forces Commander-In-Chief Zaluzhny

21:34 GMT 04.02.2024
© Photo : Ukrainian President's officeUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny (right). File photo.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky (left) and Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny (right). File photo. - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.02.2024
© Photo : Ukrainian President's office
Subscribe
ROME (Sputnik) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky confirmed on Sunday that he is thinking about replacing Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief Valery Zaluzhny.
"This is a question that concerns the people who should lead Ukraine. Of course, a restart and a new beginning are needed," Zelensky said in an interview with Italian broadcaster Rai1 when asked about the dispute with Zaluzhny.
"When we talk about this, I mean the replacement of several senior state officials, not only in the military. I am thinking about this replacement [of Zaluzhny], it is true," Zelensky said, adding that replacing "one person does not mean that we can move forward."
"The issue concerns the entire management team that leads the country," he said on Sunday night in an appearance on the TG1 television newscast.
Ukrainian Armed Forces Commander-in-Chief General Valery Zaluzhny - Sputnik International, 1920, 31.01.2024
World
Why Zaluzhny May Become More Dangerous for Zelensky if Fired
31 January, 16:12 GMT
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала