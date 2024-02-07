https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-centcom-says-carried-out-strike-in-iraq-that-killed-kataib-hezbollah-commander-1116652402.html

US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander

US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander

The US military carried out a unilateral strike in Baghdad that killed the Kataib Hezbollah commander who reportedly was behind the militant attacks on US forces across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.

2024-02-07T21:30+0000

2024-02-07T21:30+0000

2024-02-07T21:30+0000

iraq

world

us

baghdad

us central command (centcom)

us hegemony

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/07/1116652501_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_5bc8d986c104ecc0dd24e30390d2264f.jpg

"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on US service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the release said on Wednesday. CENTCOM added that there are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.

iraq

baghdad

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

kataib hezbollah, baghdad, us strike, us-iraq war, us strikes, drone strike, drone warfare, us intervention, us occupation