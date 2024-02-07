International
US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander
US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander
The US military carried out a unilateral strike in Baghdad that killed the Kataib Hezbollah commander who reportedly was behind the militant attacks on US forces across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.
"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on US service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the release said on Wednesday. CENTCOM added that there are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.
US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander

21:30 GMT 07.02.2024
People, rescuers and security forces gather around a vehicle hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people, including two leaders of the Kataib Hezbollah militant group, in Baghdad on February 7, 2024
People, rescuers and security forces gather around a vehicle hit by a drone strike, reportedly killing three people, including two leaders of the Kataib Hezbollah militant group, in Baghdad on February 7, 2024 - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / MURTAJA LATEEF
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a unilateral strike in Baghdad that killed the Kataib Hezbollah commander who reportedly was behind the militant attacks on US forces across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.
"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on US service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the release said on Wednesday.
CENTCOM added that there are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.
