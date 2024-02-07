https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-centcom-says-carried-out-strike-in-iraq-that-killed-kataib-hezbollah-commander-1116652402.html
US CENTCOM Says Carried Out Strike in Iraq That Killed Kataib Hezbollah Commander
The US military carried out a unilateral strike in Baghdad that killed the Kataib Hezbollah commander who reportedly was behind the militant attacks on US forces across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.
"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq in response to the attacks on US service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the release said on Wednesday. CENTCOM added that there are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US military carried out a unilateral strike in Baghdad that killed the Kataib Hezbollah commander who reportedly was behind the militant attacks on US forces across the Middle East, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said in a press release.
"At 9:30 p.m. February 7, US Central Command (CENTCOM) forces conducted a unilateral strike in Iraq
in response to the attacks on US service members, killing a Kata’ib Hezbollah commander responsible for directly planning and participating in attacks on US forces in the region," the release said on Wednesday.
CENTCOM added that there are no indications of collateral damage or civilian casualties at this time.