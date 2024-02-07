https://sputnikglobe.com/20240207/us-debt-set-to-increase-to-record-116-of-gdp-by-end-of-2034-1116650861.html

US Debt Set to Increase to Record 116% of GDP by End of 2034

US Debt Set to Increase to Record 116% of GDP by End of 2034

The US national debt is estimated to increase to a record 116% of the gross domestic product (GDP) by the end of 2034 and will continue to grow afterward, according to a new Budget and Economic Outlook report published by the Congressional Budget Office (CBO) on Wednesday.

"Debt held by the public increases from 99 percent of GDP at the end of 2024 to 116 percent of GDP - the highest level ever recorded - by the end of 2034. After 2034, debt would continue to grow if current laws generally remained unchanged," the report said. Commenting on the report, Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget President Maya MacGuineas said in a statement that both the Social Security retirement and highway trust funds will become insolvent and will require painful across-the-board cuts within the next decade. MacGuineas pointed out that interest on the national debt has already topped US federal spending on children or Medicaid and is estimated to exceed spending on national defense in 2025 reaching $1 trillion by 2026. In addition, MacGuineas called the US fiscal situation "precarious" and called on Congress to "wake up." As of February 5, the US total public debt stood at an all-time high of $34.154 trillion, according to the data published by the Department of the Treasury.The US deficit is expected to grow from $1.6 trillion in 2024 to $2.6 trillion in 2034, according to the report.

