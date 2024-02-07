International
US House Lawmakers Demand Documents From Austin Over Failure to Track Ukraine Military Aid
US House Lawmakers Demand Documents From Austin Over Failure to Track Ukraine Military Aid
US House lawmakers demand that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin provide them with documents related to US military assistance to Ukraine after a watchdog report found that the United States has failed to track more than $1 billion in military gear provided to Kiev, according to a letter released on Wednesday
The letter was authored by members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability. Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions. The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
US House Lawmakers Demand Documents From Austin Over Failure to Track Ukraine Military Aid

14:27 GMT 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy / Go to the mediabankAmmunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic.
Ammunition abandoned by Ukrainian forces lie on the ground in the street in Mariupol, Donetsk People's Republic. - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.02.2024
© Sputnik / Konstantin Mihalchevskiy
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – US House lawmakers demand that Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin provide them with documents related to US military assistance to Ukraine after a watchdog report found that the United States has failed to track more than $1 billion in military gear provided to Kiev, according to a letter released on Wednesday.
The letter was authored by members of the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.

"Following an Inspector General report revealing the Department of Defense (DoD) has failed to track military weapons and articles going to Ukraine, the lawmakers are calling on DoD Secretary Lloyd Austin to provide documents and information to understand how the Department intends to mitigate the vulnerabilities of military assistance to Ukraine," the letter said.

Western countries have provided hundreds of billions of dollars worth of aid to Ukraine since the start of Russia's special military operation in February 2022. Aid shipments began in 2022 with artillery munitions and training and have escalated to include tanks, advanced air-defense systems, missiles and cluster munitions.
Ukrainian servicemen load a truck with the FGM-148 Javelin, American man-portable anti-tank missile provided by US to Ukraine as part of a military support, upon its delivery at Kiev's airport Borispol on February 11,2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 12.01.2024
World
Over $1 Billion in US Weapons Sent to Ukraine Could Be Stolen – Report
12 January, 10:06 GMT
The Kremlin has consistently warned against the West's continued arms deliveries to Ukraine, saying that they only prolong the conflict, adding that Western military equipment will be eventually destroyed. Moscow also cautioned that NATO countries “are playing with fire” by providing Kiev with arms.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov emphasized that any cargo that contains weapons for Ukraine will become a legitimate target for Russia. According to him, the US and NATO are directly involved in the Ukraine conflict by supplying weapons and training soldiers in the UK, Germany, Italy and other countries.
