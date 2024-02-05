https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-senate-releases-118bln-bipartisan-deal-on-border-security-ukraine-israel-aid-1116591563.html

US Senate Releases $118Bln Bipartisan Deal on Border Security, Ukraine, Israel Aid

US Senate Releases $118Bln Bipartisan Deal on Border Security, Ukraine, Israel Aid

The US Senate on Sunday released the $118 billion proposed deal on border security, including aid for Ukraine and Israel.

2024-02-05T00:44+0000

2024-02-05T00:44+0000

2024-02-05T00:44+0000

americas

funding

us

ukraine

israel

us senate

joe biden

us hegemony

us assistance

financial aid

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg

The draft text of the bill proposes some $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. The legislation includes $48.43 billion to provide Ukraine with military training, intelligence sharing, increased US presence in the European Command area of responsibility, and other US support activities through December 31, 2024. According to a summary of the spending, some $19.85 billion would go toward replenishing US military weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine from US stockpiles, $13.8 billion to allow Ukraine to rearm itself through the purchase of weapons and munitions from the US defense industrial base. Some $14.8 billion would be used for the continued US support to Ukraine through military training, intelligence sharing, increased presence, and other support activities, the summary stated. The bill also includes $7.85 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine. The proposed bill also includes $8 million for the US Defense Department Inspector General (IG) to continue to exercise oversight over US assistance to Ukraine.US President Joe Biden supported the bill, urging Congress to swiftly pass it.

americas

ukraine

israel

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid