https://sputnikglobe.com/20240205/us-senate-releases-118bln-bipartisan-deal-on-border-security-ukraine-israel-aid-1116591563.html
US Senate Releases $118Bln Bipartisan Deal on Border Security, Ukraine, Israel Aid
US Senate Releases $118Bln Bipartisan Deal on Border Security, Ukraine, Israel Aid
The US Senate on Sunday released the $118 billion proposed deal on border security, including aid for Ukraine and Israel.
2024-02-05T00:44+0000
2024-02-05T00:44+0000
2024-02-05T00:44+0000
americas
funding
us
ukraine
israel
us senate
joe biden
us hegemony
us assistance
financial aid
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_c34925f37c2a846c5cc2a6ee6f1fc419.jpg
The draft text of the bill proposes some $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel. The legislation includes $48.43 billion to provide Ukraine with military training, intelligence sharing, increased US presence in the European Command area of responsibility, and other US support activities through December 31, 2024. According to a summary of the spending, some $19.85 billion would go toward replenishing US military weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine from US stockpiles, $13.8 billion to allow Ukraine to rearm itself through the purchase of weapons and munitions from the US defense industrial base. Some $14.8 billion would be used for the continued US support to Ukraine through military training, intelligence sharing, increased presence, and other support activities, the summary stated. The bill also includes $7.85 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine. The proposed bill also includes $8 million for the US Defense Department Inspector General (IG) to continue to exercise oversight over US assistance to Ukraine.US President Joe Biden supported the bill, urging Congress to swiftly pass it.
americas
ukraine
israel
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/0c/08/1115487429_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_76143a311fc3160e358e04da2920e759.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid
us aid, american aid, military aid, financial aid
US Senate Releases $118Bln Bipartisan Deal on Border Security, Ukraine, Israel Aid
Being updated
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US Senate on Sunday released the $118 billion proposed deal on border security, including aid for Ukraine and Israel.
The draft text of the bill proposes some $60 billion in additional aid for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.
The legislation includes $48.43 billion to provide Ukraine with military training, intelligence sharing, increased US presence in the European Command area of responsibility, and other US support activities through December 31, 2024.
According to a summary of the spending, some $19.85 billion would go toward replenishing US military weapons and equipment provided to Ukraine from US stockpiles, $13.8 billion to allow Ukraine to rearm itself through the purchase of weapons and munitions from the US defense industrial base.
Some $14.8 billion would be used for the continued US support to Ukraine through military training, intelligence sharing, increased presence, and other support activities, the summary stated.
The bill also includes $7.85 billion for direct budget support to Ukraine.
The proposed bill also includes $8 million for the US Defense Department Inspector General (IG) to continue to exercise oversight over US assistance to Ukraine.
US President Joe Biden supported the bill, urging Congress to swiftly pass it.