EU Official Claims Sanctions Against Tucker Carlson Not Being Discussed
Currently there are no discussions in the European Union concerning sanctions against US journalist Tucker Carlson, European Commission foreign affairs and security policy spokesman Peter Stano told Sputnik on Thursday.
On Wednesday, Newsweek reported, citing Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament and former prime minister of Belgium, that the EU could impose sanctions against Carlson for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the European Union sanctions are prepared and discussed in the Council of the European Union under a confidential procedure, and we do not comment on its details, Stano said, adding that currently there are no proposals on sanctions against Carlson.
On Wednesday, Newsweek reported, citing Guy Verhofstadt, a member of the European Parliament and former prime minister of Belgium, that the EU could impose sanctions against Carlson
for his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
In the European Union sanctions are prepared and discussed in the Council of the European Union under a confidential procedure, and we do not comment on its details, Stano said, adding that currently there are no proposals on sanctions against Carlson.