International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/carlsons-arrival-in-moscow-triggered-major-buzz-in-united-states-russia---kremlin-1116662029.html
Tucker Carlson's Moscow Tour Sparked Major Buzz in US, Russia - Kremlin
Tucker Carlson's Moscow Tour Sparked Major Buzz in US, Russia - Kremlin
The arrival of US journalist Tucker Carlson in Moscow and his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a serious resonance in the United States and Russia, the interview is awaited and will be analyzed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.
2024-02-08T10:15+0000
2024-02-08T10:53+0000
world
kremlin
tucker carlson
vladimir putin
dmitry peskov
russia
us
putin’s interview with tucker carlson
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116602126_0:0:3072:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_f0dca20e027b230a107c1f51e25a5b2d.jpg
On Wednesday, Carlson announced that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be made available from 6:00 p.m. EST (23:00 GMT) on February 8. The spokesman emphasized that any interview with the head of state, particularly with a foreign representative, is a major event. Peskov further stated that Moscow does not have any specific expectations regarding the reaction to Putin's interview with Carlson. However, he highlighted the importance of diverse international reactions, noting that they should have a presence in some form."Does Carlson need some sort of protection of ours? I do not think so. I think he is capable of standing up for himself. Despite the not-so-sane voices in the United States, there are also some sane voices out there. Hence, we will stay tuned. We believe it is vital that as many individuals worldwide as possible become familiar with the perspective and outlook of the Russian leader," Peskov remarked.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/tucker-carlson-threatened-with-death-sanctions-for-putin-interview-1116656293.html
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/02/05/1116602126_0:0:2732:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_e7df408dfe425ee610d1054370928946.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us journalist tucker carlson, russian president vladimir putin, united states and russia
us journalist tucker carlson, russian president vladimir putin, united states and russia

Tucker Carlson's Moscow Tour Sparked Major Buzz in US, Russia - Kremlin

10:15 GMT 08.02.2024 (Updated: 10:53 GMT 08.02.2024)
© AFP 2023 / GIORGIO VIERAUS conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023.
US conservative political commentator Tucker Carlson speaks at the Turning Point Action USA conference in West Palm Beach, Florida, on July 15, 2023. - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
© AFP 2023 / GIORGIO VIERA
Subscribe
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The arrival of US journalist Tucker Carlson in Moscow, along with his subsequent interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin, has caused a major commotion in the US and Russia, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday, noting the anticipation and thorough analysis that is expected to surround this interview.
On Wednesday, Carlson announced that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be made available from 6:00 p.m. EST (23:00 GMT) on February 8.

"Carlson's persona, his arrival in Russia and the interview with Putin is an event that has stirred up much public attention not only in the United States, but also in our country, to be fair. This attention is sometimes, let us say, extraordinary. Obviously, this is an interview that is anticipated. [And] obviously, this is an interview that will be read and analyzed for more than [just] one day," Peskov told reporters.

The spokesman emphasized that any interview with the head of state, particularly with a foreign representative, is a major event. Peskov further stated that Moscow does not have any specific expectations regarding the reaction to Putin's interview with Carlson. However, he highlighted the importance of diverse international reactions, noting that they should have a presence in some form.
In this March 2, 2017 file photo, Tucker Carlson, host of Tucker Carlson Tonight, poses for photos in a Fox News Channel studio in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
Analysis
Tucker Carlson Threatened With Death, Sanctions for Putin Interview: Netizens React
01:49 GMT
"Does Carlson need some sort of protection of ours? I do not think so. I think he is capable of standing up for himself. Despite the not-so-sane voices in the United States, there are also some sane voices out there. Hence, we will stay tuned. We believe it is vital that as many individuals worldwide as possible become familiar with the perspective and outlook of the Russian leader," Peskov remarked.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала