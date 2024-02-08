https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/carlsons-arrival-in-moscow-triggered-major-buzz-in-united-states-russia---kremlin-1116662029.html

Tucker Carlson's Moscow Tour Sparked Major Buzz in US, Russia - Kremlin

The arrival of US journalist Tucker Carlson in Moscow and his conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin caused a serious resonance in the United States and Russia, the interview is awaited and will be analyzed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, Carlson announced that his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin will be made available from 6:00 p.m. EST (23:00 GMT) on February 8. The spokesman emphasized that any interview with the head of state, particularly with a foreign representative, is a major event. Peskov further stated that Moscow does not have any specific expectations regarding the reaction to Putin's interview with Carlson. However, he highlighted the importance of diverse international reactions, noting that they should have a presence in some form."Does Carlson need some sort of protection of ours? I do not think so. I think he is capable of standing up for himself. Despite the not-so-sane voices in the United States, there are also some sane voices out there. Hence, we will stay tuned. We believe it is vital that as many individuals worldwide as possible become familiar with the perspective and outlook of the Russian leader," Peskov remarked.

