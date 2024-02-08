International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/five-us-marines-confirmed-dead-in-california-helicopter-crash--marine-corps-1116667024.html
Five US Marines Confirmed Dead in California Helicopter Crash – Marine Corps
Five US Marines Confirmed Dead in California Helicopter Crash – Marine Corps
The US Marine Corps confirmed on Thursday that five Marines died in a helicopter crash on February 6 in California, according to a release.
2024-02-08T13:33+0000
2024-02-08T13:33+0000
military
california
san diego
us marine corps
marines
us
helicopter
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106390/80/1063908093_106:0:1695:894_1920x0_80_0_0_ffdc837d66d8794779c9fdbf2a39a993.jpg
"Five Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following a CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6, 2024," the release stated. The Marines were killed during a training flight and there are currently efforts to recover their remains and equipment. There is also an investigation into the crash underway.The missing marines were assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is currently managing all search and rescue operations in coordination with San Diego County’s federal, state, and local agencies.The incident is the latest one following an F/A-18 fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego that resulted in the death of a pilot.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/us-military-confirms-f-18-crashed-near-marine-corps-air-station-miramar-in-san-diego-1112896716.html
california
san diego
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2024
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/106390/80/1063908093_305:0:1497:894_1920x0_80_0_0_830abcc18f474ddc22bb64a503f52820.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
us marines, california helicopter crash, us marine corps confirmed
us marines, california helicopter crash, us marine corps confirmed

Five US Marines Confirmed Dead in California Helicopter Crash – Marine Corps

13:33 GMT 08.02.2024
© Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin Sikorsky CH-53K
Sikorsky CH-53K - Sputnik International, 1920, 08.02.2024
© Sikorsky/Lockheed Martin
Subscribe
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) – The US Marine Corps confirmed on Thursday that five Marines died in a helicopter crash on February 6 in California, according to a release.
"Five Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following a CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6, 2024," the release stated.
The Marines were killed during a training flight and there are currently efforts to recover their remains and equipment. There is also an investigation into the crash underway.
The missing marines were assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is currently managing all search and rescue operations in coordination with San Diego County’s federal, state, and local agencies.
F-18C. MCAS Mirimar - Sputnik International, 1920, 25.08.2023
Military
US Military Confirms F-18 Crashed Near Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego
25 August 2023, 18:19 GMT
The incident is the latest one following an F/A-18 fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego that resulted in the death of a pilot.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle playAndroid APK
© 2024 Sputnik All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала