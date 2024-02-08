https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/five-us-marines-confirmed-dead-in-california-helicopter-crash--marine-corps-1116667024.html
Five US Marines Confirmed Dead in California Helicopter Crash – Marine Corps
The US Marine Corps confirmed on Thursday that five Marines died in a helicopter crash on February 6 in California, according to a release.
"Five Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following a CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6, 2024," the release stated. The Marines were killed during a training flight and there are currently efforts to recover their remains and equipment. There is also an investigation into the crash underway.The missing marines were assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is currently managing all search and rescue operations in coordination with San Diego County's federal, state, and local agencies.The incident is the latest one following an F/A-18 fighter jet crash at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego that resulted in the death of a pilot.
"Five Marines with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 361, Marine Aircraft Group 16, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing have been confirmed deceased following a CH-53E helicopter crash on Feb. 6, 2024," the release stated.
The Marines
were killed during a training flight and there are currently efforts to recover their remains and equipment. There is also an investigation into the crash underway.
The missing marines were assigned to the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing which is currently managing all search and rescue operations in coordination with San Diego County’s federal, state, and local agencies.
The incident is the latest one following an F/A-18 fighter jet crash
at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego that resulted in the death of a pilot.