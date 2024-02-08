https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/germany-sends-frigate-for-possible-participation-in-eu-red-sea-mission-1116666422.html

Germany Sends Frigate for Possible Participation in EU Red Sea Mission

Germany is sending its frigate Hessen with a crew of 240 Bundeswehr soldiers on Thursday for its expected participation in a European Union naval mission in the Red Sea to protect merchant ships from attacks by Yemen's Houthis, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

In late January, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said he expected a decision to launch an EU maritime mission in the Red Sea at a meeting of the bloc's foreign ministers on February 19. The ship also carries a team of two Sea Lynx helicopters, as well as a medical team, marines and a chaplain. The 143-meter-long (469-foot-long) frigate is equipped with anti-aircraft missiles and is specifically designed for escort and surveillance. According to the Bundeswehr, it can monitor airspace over an area the size of the entire North Sea with a special radar. The anti-aircraft missiles can reach targets more than 160 kilometers (99 miles) away. The Ansar Allah movement, also known as the Houthis, which controls much of Yemen's Red Sea coast, has previously warned of its intention to attack any ships linked to Israel, calling on other countries to recall their crews and stay away from them at sea. A number of shipping companies have decided to suspend traffic through the Red Sea. The Houthis have previously said that their actions in the Red Sea are aimed at helping the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, they claimed that they do not interfere with freedom of navigation in the region. Borrel emphasized that the EU mission will not participate in actions against the Houthis, but will only deal with ensuring the safety of navigation.

