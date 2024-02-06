https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/houthis-in-yemen-attack-us-uk-merchant-ships-in-red-sea---military-spokesman-1116620269.html

Houthis in Yemen Attack US, UK Merchant Ships in Red Sea - Military Spokesman

Houthis in Yemen Attack US, UK Merchant Ships in Red Sea - Military Spokesman

Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, attacked US and UK merchant ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday

2024-02-06T09:35+0000

2024-02-06T09:35+0000

2024-02-06T09:35+0000

military

red sea crisis

middle east

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

houthi

houthis

us

us central command (centcom)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e8/01/18/1116350323_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_6cd6ca434f5975d5880c0f63f4a0fd25.jpg

On Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis. Yemen’s Houthi rebels said in November that they would attack any Israeli-linked or Israeli-bound ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, leading the US to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area. The US and the UK have launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20240202/houthis-target-uk-merchant-ship-in-red-sea-as-us-led-op-to-contain-militia-leaks-like-a-sieve-1116553606.html

yemen

united kingdom (uk)

red sea

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2024

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

houthi attacks in the red sea, terrorist attacks in the red sea, why are houthis attacks ships in the red sea, commercial ships under attack in the red sea, who do houthis target, who do houthis attack, who are houtis, red sea attacks, what’s happening in the red sea, why are there attacks in the red sea, us ships in the red sea, us coalition in the red sea, us-led coalition in the red sea, international coalition in the red sea, military hostilities in the red sea, tensions in the red sea