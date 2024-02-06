https://sputnikglobe.com/20240206/houthis-in-yemen-attack-us-uk-merchant-ships-in-red-sea---military-spokesman-1116620269.html
Houthis in Yemen Attack US, UK Merchant Ships in Red Sea - Military Spokesman
Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, attacked US and UK merchant ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday
On Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis. Yemen’s Houthi rebels said in November that they would attack any Israeli-linked or Israeli-bound ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, leading the US to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area. The US and the UK have launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, attacked US and UK merchant ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.