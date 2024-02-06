International
Houthis in Yemen Attack US, UK Merchant Ships in Red Sea - Military Spokesman
Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, attacked US and UK merchant ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday
On Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis. Yemen’s Houthi rebels said in November that they would attack any Israeli-linked or Israeli-bound ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, leading the US to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area. The US and the UK have launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
Houthis in Yemen Attack US, UK Merchant Ships in Red Sea - Military Spokesman

09:35 GMT 06.02.2024
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Yemen's Houthi movement, also known as Ansar Allah, attacked US and UK merchant ships in the Red Sea, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said on Tuesday.
On Monday, the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) said that US forces struck "in self-defense" two Houthi explosive uncrewed surface vehicles (USV) in Yemen's territory controlled by the Houthis.
US-led operations in the Red Sea to counter the Houthi blockade and attacks inside Yemen have failed to stop the militia’s operations. Since January 12, when US and British strikes inside Yemen began, the Houthis have targeted at least a dozen commercial and military vessels in the region.

"The Naval Forces of the Yemeni Armed Forces and with the help of God, have carried out two military operations in the red sea, the first targeted the American ship 'Star Nasia,' while the other one targeted the British ship 'Morning Tide,' with suitable naval missiles, and strikes were direct and accurate," Saree said in a statement on Telegram.
Yemen’s Houthi rebels said in November that they would attack any Israeli-linked or Israeli-bound ships passing through the Red Sea in retaliation for the Israeli invasion of the Gaza Strip, leading the US to announce the creation of a multinational operation to secure navigation in the area. The US and the UK have launched multiple strikes against Houthi positions in a bid to degrade their ability to target commercial vessels.
