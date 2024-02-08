https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/israel-aid-bill-fails-rnc-chair-resigns-disinformation-woes-1116654096.html

Israel Aid Bill Fails, RNC Chair Resigns, Disinformation Woes

Farmer protests spread across the European Union as regulations threaten agricultural workers' livelihoods, and housing prices go down (for the wealthy).

Author and journalist Daniel Lazare joins Misfits hosts Michelle Witte and John Kiriakou to discuss the collapse of the immigration bill discussions in Congress and the parallel chaos around funding for Israel, Ukraine, and Taiwan. They also break down the likelihood that the legislature will enter an early lame duck period as the election nears and gridlock solidifies, why Sweden has ended its investigation into who blew up the Nord Stream pipelines, the response to Tucker Carlson’s announcement that he’d interviewed Russian President Vladimir Putin, the Justice Department's anticipated report on President Joe Biden's handling of classified documents, and the appeals panel decision that former President Donald Trump receiving presidential immunity in the federal case the former president faces.Technologist and cohost of the CovertAction Bulletin podcast Chris Garaffa discusses how the US government is conflating cybersecurity with “combating misinformation,” to the detriment of security overall. They also discuss how to solve the problem of corporate coziness with government, how to understand vaguely attributed hacking stories, and why the disinformation industry is rightly being scrutinized.Editor of the Polemicist Jim Kavanagh discusses the failed vote to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the failed vote to send Israel more aid, Nikki Haley losing big in Nevada's Republican primary and Joe Biden winning small in the Democratic one, Ronna McDaniel resigning as the head of the Republican National Committee, whether there are any hopes for a new immigration bill in this Congressional session, bad polls for Biden, and Saudi Arabia slapping down US statements that normalization with Israel is moving ahead.The Misfits also discuss how rent is falling for the rich and rising for the poor, upcoming elections in Pakistan, and good news for abortion rights advocates.The views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comCatch us in the US at 105.5FM, 104.7FM, 102.9FM, 1390AM, 1140AM

