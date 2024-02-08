https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/key-statements-from-tucker-carlson-interview-with-president-putin-1116677179.html

Key Statements From Tucker Carlson' Interview With President Putin

During the interview, Putin said that Ukraine chose to abandon its talks with Russia at the request of the US.

On Thursday, American journalist Tucker Carlson released his interview with Russian President Vladimir Putin. He is the first Western journalist to do so since the special military operation in Ukraine began in February of 2022.During the 2-hour interview, Putin opened by explaining the centuries-long history of "Ukraine", which he says was a name invented by the Poles, who considered the southern Russian lands, which were part of the Polish-Lithuanian state, a suburb. "It didn't define it as belonging to any ethnic group," Putin told Carlson. "What matters is that the war begun and Poland fell prey to the policies it had pursued against Czechoslovakia. This under the well known Molotov-Ribbentrop pact, a part of the territory including western Ukraine was to be given to Russia, thus Russia, which was then named the USSR regained its historical lands. After the victory in the Great Patriotic War, as we call World War 2, and all those territories were ultimately enshrined as belonging to Russia, to the USSR," said Putin. "So this was how this situation developed. In 1922 when the USSR was being established, the Bolsheviks started building the USSR and established the Soviet Ukraine, which had never existed before," he added. "Romania and Hungary had some of their lands taken away and given to the Soviet Ukraine, and they still remain part of Ukraine. So in this sense, we have every reason to affirm that Ukraine is an artificial state that was shaped at Stalin's will," Putin explained. Carlson then asked Putin if he had told Prime Minister of Hungary Viktor Orban that he can "have part of Ukraine", to which Putin said, "never".The interview often turned to the topic of NATO, with Carlson asking the president if he had felt felt a physical threat form the West in NATO, including a potentially nuclear threat. Carlson also asked if this threat is what made Putin "move" towards Ukraine. "The former Russian leadership assumed that the Soviet Union had ceased to exist and therefore there were no longer any ideological dividing lines. Russia even agreed voluntarily and proactively to the collapse of the Soviet Union, and believed that this would be understood by the so-called civilized West as an invitation for cooperation and association. That is what Russia was expecting, both from the United States and this so-called collective West as a whole," said Putin."Help should be given to unified Germany, but a new system should be also established to include the United States, Canada, Russia and other Central European countries. But NATO needs not to expand," Putin said, as quoting Egon Bahr, a major politician of the Social Democratic Party. Putin added that the West had promised Russia that NATO would not expand eastward, and yet it happened five times. "The promise was that NATO would not expand eastward. But it happened five times. There were five waves of expansion. We tolerated all that. We were trying to persuade them. We were saying, please don't. We are as bourgeois now as you are. We are a market economy and there is no Communist Party power. Let's negotiate," the president explained. The Russian president added that at the start of his presidency he had asked former President Bill Clinton if it would be possible for Russia to join NATO."Well, I became president in 2000. I thought, okay, the Yugoslav issue is over, but we should try to restore relations. Let’s re-open the door that Russia had tried to go through," he explained. "At a meeting here in the Kremlin with the outgoing President Bill Clinton, right here in the next room, I said to him, I asked him: 'Bill, do you think if Russia asked to join NATO, do you think it would happen?' Suddenly he said, 'you know, it's interesting. I think so.' But in the evening, when we met for dinner, he said: 'You know, I've talked to my team, no, it's not possible now.'”On China, Putin said that the "West is afraid of strong China" more than it fears a strong Russia, due to the population size of China which is 1.5 billion. He added that China's economy is growing by "leaps and bounds".

