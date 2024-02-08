https://sputnikglobe.com/20240208/paris-not-answering-russian-questions-on-legality-of-ukraines-recruitment-of-mercs-1116661706.html

France Silent on Russia’s Inquiries Into Legality of Ukraine Recruiting Mercs

Paris is avoiding answering the question about the legality of the ongoing open recruitment of mercenaries by the Ukrainian embassy in France, although this contradicts French legislation, Russian Ambassador to Paris Alexey Meshkov told Sputnik.

The diplomat said the Ukrainian embassy in France keeps openly recruiting the French into the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but mercenary activities are prohibited by law. Paris denies the presence of French mercenaries in Ukraine, looking for acceptable explanations and calling them “volunteers,” because mercenarism is criminalized in the country, Meshkov said.French National Assembly lawmakers have not yet responded to the Russian State Duma’s appeal in connection with the participation of French mercenaries in the conflict in Ukraine, Russian Ambassador said.“I duplicated the State Duma’s appeal. There has been no response from the French side, they take the paper and that’s it,” Meshkov added.

