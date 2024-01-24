https://sputnikglobe.com/20240124/moscow-insists-on-having-reliable-information-about-french-mercenaries-in-ukraine--kremlin-1116353409.html
Moscow Insists on Having Reliable Information About French Mercenaries in Ukraine — Kremlin
Moscow insists it has reliable information that suggests there are French mercenaries in Ukraine, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.
On January 17, the Russian Defense Ministry said that the Russian armed forces destroyed a temporary deployment point for foreign fighters in Kharkov, most of whom were French mercenaries, adding that about 60 soldiers were killed.The French Foreign Ministry has rejected the information that French citizens serve in the ranks of the Ukrainian military and said that the Russian statement is a "gross manipulation". The Russian Foreign Ministry later summoned the French Ambassador over the matter.Dmitry Peskov emphasized that the French authorities should take better care of their citizens.Peskov added that the Kremlin is paying attention to statements from French representatives claiming they "cannot do anything" about the situation regarding mercenaries.Despite substantial evidence indicating the presence of French mercenaries within the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the French Foreign Ministry attempted to distance itself from any knowledge of its citizens serving in Ukrainian units. Dismissing the information regarding the elimination of dozens of French mercenaries in Kharkov as "a gross manipulation by the Russians," the French authorities expressed skepticism.In response, the Russian Foreign Ministry took action by summoning the French ambassador to communicate that the responsibility for the deaths of these French citizens in Ukraine rests with Paris.Vyacheslav Volodin, the speaker of the State Duma, announced that the legislative body would address the issue in its upcoming session. He emphasized the consideration of an appeal to the French parliament to investigate whether French legislators are aware of any individuals violating the republic's laws by sending mercenaries to Ukraine, thereby breaching its own laws.
