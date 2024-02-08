International
The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, which delivered energy to Germany from Russia, were hit by explosions in September 2022. In February, Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist Seymour Hersh alleged that the explosions were organized by the US with the support of Norway.
'Unacceptable': Hungarian FM Hits Out at Nord Stream Blasts Not Being Investigated
'Unacceptable': Hungarian FM Hits Out at Nord Stream Blasts Not Being Investigated
The absence of any serious investigation into the Nord Stream blasts is unacceptable, and Hungary urges other countries to take this issue seriously, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik after Sweden terminated its probe into the explosions
On Wednesday, the Swedish Prosecutor's Office announced the termination of its investigation into the blasts, ruling it does not belong to its jurisdiction. Sweden has handed the materials on the issue to Germany for its investigation into the matter, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said. The minister called it "a terrorist attack against a strategic infrastructure in Europe."
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream
nord stream explosion, what happened with nord stream pipeline, nord stream destroyed, who blew up nord stream, who’s to blame for nord stream, nord stream incident, who’s fault is nord stream, hersh on nord stream

'Unacceptable': Hungarian FM Hits Out at Nord Stream Blasts Not Being Investigated

The absence of any serious investigation into the Nord Stream blasts is unacceptable, and Hungary urges other countries to take this issue seriously, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik after Sweden terminated its probe into the explosions.
On Wednesday, the Swedish Prosecutor's Office announced the termination of its investigation into the blasts, ruling it does not belong to its jurisdiction. Sweden has handed the materials on the issue to Germany for its investigation into the matter, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said.
"Hundreds of days have been passed, and no serious investigation has taken place yet. No details have been revealed yet. And I think it's unacceptable," Szijjarto said.
The minister called it "a terrorist attack against a strategic infrastructure in Europe."

"An attack against the safe supply of energy of ours, which is a strategic issue, and the matter of European security. And the fact that no investigation has taken place is very irresponsible and from our perspective, it's really unacceptable. Therefore we urge authorities, be them national or international to take the seriously," Szijjarto said.

