'Unacceptable': Hungarian FM Hits Out at Nord Stream Blasts Not Being Investigated

'Unacceptable': Hungarian FM Hits Out at Nord Stream Blasts Not Being Investigated

The absence of any serious investigation into the Nord Stream blasts is unacceptable, and Hungary urges other countries to take this issue seriously, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto told Sputnik after Sweden terminated its probe into the explosions

On Wednesday, the Swedish Prosecutor's Office announced the termination of its investigation into the blasts, ruling it does not belong to its jurisdiction. Sweden has handed the materials on the issue to Germany for its investigation into the matter, Swedish public prosecutor Mats Ljungqvist said. The minister called it "a terrorist attack against a strategic infrastructure in Europe."

